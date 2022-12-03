PMGC 2022 Survival Stage final standings, schedule for Last Chance, and more

The Survival Stage of the ongoing PMGC 2022 has concluded, and 16 top teams have successfully booked their spots in the Last Chance phase of the tournament. The Last Chance will be played on December 3-4, 2022.

The live broadcast of the Last Chance phase of PMGC 2022 will begin today at 10:45 am (UTC+0) / 4:15 pm IST. It will be livestreamed on the official YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitch handles/channels of PUBG Mobile Esports.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Match results and updated points table (Survival Stage - Final Day)

The final day of the Survival Stage saw teams from Group Red and Yellow battling it out in six intense PUBG Mobile matches. While teams like Agon i8 and DRS Gaming showed resilience and made comebacks, teams like Vivo Keyd and 4 Rivals had a miserable day.

The Chicken Dinner winners of the six matches (Day 3) are listed below:

Match 1 - Erangel - TEM Entertainment (12 kills)

Match 2 - Miramar - IHC Esports (12 kills)

Match 3 - Sanhok - DRS Gaming (6 kills)

Match 4 - Erangel - REJECT (10 kills)

Match 5 - Miramar - LGD Gaming (12 kills)

Match 6 - Erangel - Agon i8 (19 kills)

Given below are the standings of the 24 participating teams at the end of the PMGC 2022 Survival Stage:

HVVP (143 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) LGD Gaming(140 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Vampire Esports (136 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Bacon Time (131 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) INCO Gaming (120 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Alpha 7 Esports (119 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) DRS Gaming (114 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) IHC Esports (106 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) REJECT (103 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Game Lord (95 points) Titan Gaming (91 points) Beşiktaş Esports (85 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Damwon Gaming (84 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Agon i8 (81 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Bigetron Red Aliens (79 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Nigma Galaxy (79 points) POWR Esports (78 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) BOX Gaming (71 points) Vivo Keyd (76 points) Faze Clan (63 points) Skylightz Gaming (60 points) Geekay Esports (54 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) TEM Entertainment (54 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) 4 Rivals (42 points)

Despite their best efforts, teams like POWR Esports and Geekay Esports had to bow out of the tournament.

Schedule and match timings of PMGC 2022 Last Chance phase

Like the League phase and the Survival Stage, a total of six matches will be played on the matchdays of the Last Chance phase.

Beginning tonight, the matchups will be played on the maps of Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar in the following order:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

The 16 participating teams will give their best over the next two matchdays to finish in the top 5 in the Last Chance phase and cement their place in the Grand Finals of the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals.

