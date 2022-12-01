PMGC 2022 Survival Stage updated points table after Day 1, schedule for Day 2, and more

Following the massive success of the league phase of the tournament, PMGC has now moved on to the Survival Stage. The action began last night, and the Survival Stage was an instant hit. The race to the Last Chance stage will continue today as the Group Yellow teams fight against the Group Green teams.

The live telecast of the Day 2 Survival Stage of PMGC 2022 will begin at 10:45 am (UTC+0) / 4:15 pm IST. The broadcast will be livestreamed on the official TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels/handles of PUBG Mobile Esports.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Match results and updated points table (Survival Stage - Day 1)

Day 1 of the Survival Stage at PMGC 2022 had a little bit of everything. Viewers got to witness roadblocks, insane rotations, and impeccable gameplay during the matches. While a few teams bagged impressive chicken dinners, others failed to execute their plans and had dismal outings.

The chicken dinner winners of the first six matches are as follows:

Match 1 - Erangel - INCO Gaming (11 kills)

Match 2 - Miramar - Damwon Gaming (9 kills)

Match 3 - Sanhok - HVVP (11 kills)

Match 4 - Erangel - LGD Gaming (12 kills)

Match 5 - Miramar - Bacon Time (11 kills)

Match 6 - Erangel - Bigetron Red Aliens (9 kills)

Here are the positions of the 16 participating teams in Group Red and Green at the end of Survival Stage Day 1:

Vampire Esports (69 points) HVVP (67 points, along with one chicken dinner) INCO Gaming (63 points, along with one chicken dinner) Alpha 7 Esports (58 points) LGD Gaming (57 points, along with one chicken dinner) Damwon Gaming (56 points, along with one chicken dinner) Titan Gaming (52 points) Nigma Galaxy (49 points) Bigetron Red Aliens (46 points, along with one chicken dinner) Bacon Time (45 points, along with one chicken dinner) Skylightz Gaming (36 points) DRS Gaming (35 points) BOX Gaming (34 points) 4 Rivals (32 points) Agon i8 (17 points) POWR Esport (16 points)

With the Group Yellow teams starting afresh tonight, it will be worth seeing if the top-performing teams from Group Green, like Vampire Esports and HVVP, continue their domination and finish on a high.

Here's a look at the eight Group Yellow teams set to join the PMGC Survival Stage action:

TEM Entertainment (Thailand) Faze Clan (Thailand) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) Geekay Esports (Iraq) IHC Esports (Mongolia) Beşiktaş Esports (Turkey) Game Lord (France) REJECT (Japan)

Match timings and schedule of PMGC 2022 Survival Stage: Day 2

Similar to Day 1, a total of six matches will be played on Day 2. The matches will be played on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok in the following order:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

With tonight being the last matchday for Group Green teams and the penultimate matchday for the Survival Stage in general, all eyes will be on the PUBG Mobile teams that are competing.

