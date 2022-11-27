PMGC League Group Yellow Day 4 overall standings, top three teams qualify for Grand Finals  

The third and final Group in the PMGC League, named Yellow, wrapped up today with Geek Fam securing the pole position with 292 points. Four Angry Men were right behind them in the second spot with 231 points, while Nepali team T2K captured third place with 214 points. These three squads have reserved their seats for the Grand Finals.

Despite claiming 214 points, Reject came fourth in the table as the Japanese team had obtained fewer placement points compared to T2K. The squads placed 4th to 11th have secured their tickets for the Survival Stage, while the rest have been eliminated from the competition.

PMGC Group Yellow Day 4 overview

Top eight teams of PMGC Group Yellow (Image via PUBG Mobile )

Match 19 - Erangel

uHigh's 10 kills led Geek Fam to secure the Chicken Dinner in the first game of Erangel. The blue zone shrunk near Erangel's School apartment, where the Malaysian squad took control of the situation and grabbed 16 eliminations. 4AM and Reject also offered fabulous performances, claiming second and third positions. Genesis Dogma and TEM scored 16 and 13 points in this match.

Match 20 - Miramar

The duo of Rigg and Sand3sh displayed exceptional gameplay and helped T2K earn a 13-kill Chicken Dinner in the second game. With this performance, the Nepali team jumped to third place in the overall table. Geek Fam and 4AM displayed spectacular gameplay and came second and third with 13 and five frags, respectively.

Match 21 - Sanhok

NS RedForce took their first Chicken Dinner in the 21st match of the Group, showcasing some impressive gun skills. Although it was too late for them to make a comeback in the event, the win certainly brought them some relief after dissatisfactory performances in the last 20 matches. With taking 17 points each, Falcons and Team Reject also saw a stellar outing in this match.

Overall standings of PMGC Group Yellow (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 22 - Erangel

Securing a nine-kill victory in the match, TEM Entertainment strengthened their position in the overall table. Geek Fam, Game-Lord, and Genesis played well and collected 21, 15, and 15 points, respectively. Four Angry Men seemed to be doing fine but unfortunately ended up losing their battle against Genesis Dogma. They acquired 12 points in this game.

Match 23 - Miramar

IHC Esports took a 12-kill Chicken Dinner at the perfect time and remained in the race for the three Grand Finals seats. FaZe Clan fought well and got the second spot in this game, while T2K Jane played a crucial role and secured third place for his team.

Match 24 - Erangel

Vivo Keyd came out as the victor in the 24th game of the PMGC Yellow after defeating Geekay Esports in their final fight. TEM Entertainment collected 20 points, while T2K and Reject accumulated 11 and two points, respectively.

