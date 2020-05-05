PMIS 2020: Ranking System of PUBG Mobile India Series Explained
- An overview of the ranking and point-scoring systems at PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.
- Registration for the tournament begins 6th May 2020.
PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 or PMIS 2020 has been announced with a massive prize pool of INR 5,000,000. Interested participants can register on the PUBG Mobile India official website. The registrations for PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 will start from 6th May 2020.
The registered players will have to play in-game qualifiers to qualify for PUBG Mobile India Series 2020. All the stages of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 will follow the scoring system as mentioned below.
Ranking Point System of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020
The scoring in each game at the tournament will be based on the number of kills and the survival rank of players/teams:
- Total Score= Kill Points + Position Score
- Each kill will award 1 point to the squad.
- In case of a tie, the team with more kills across all the tournament games will get the higher rank.
Scoring System:
- Kill Point - 1 point /kill
- 1st Position - 20 points
- 2nd Position - 14 points
- 3rd Position - 10 points
- 4th Position - 8 points
- 5th Position - 7 points
- 6th Position - 6 points
- 7th Position - 5 points
- 8th Position - 4 points
- 9th Position - 3 points
- 10th Position - 2 points
- 11th Position - 1 point
- 12th Position - 1 point
- 13th Position - 1 point
- 14th Position - 1 point
- 15th Position - 1 point
- 16th Position - 1 point.
PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 is one of the most popular tournaments in India and gives the players a special chance to show their skills in front of the audience.
PUBG Mobile shared the teaser of the tournament, with a flashback from the first edition:
PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream of PMIS 2020 and support their favourite teams on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.
