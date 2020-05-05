PMIS 2020: Ranking System of PUBG Mobile India Series Explained

PMIS 2020

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 or PMIS 2020 has been announced with a massive prize pool of INR 5,000,000. Interested participants can register on the PUBG Mobile India official website. The registrations for PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 will start from 6th May 2020.

To know the complete registration process and the tournament format, refer the following articles:

The registered players will have to play in-game qualifiers to qualify for PUBG Mobile India Series 2020. All the stages of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 will follow the scoring system as mentioned below.

Ranking Point System of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

Points System at PMIS 2020

The scoring in each game at the tournament will be based on the number of kills and the survival rank of players/teams:

Total Score= Kill Points + Position Score

Each kill will award 1 point to the squad.

In case of a tie, the team with more kills across all the tournament games will get the higher rank.

Scoring System :

Kill Point - 1 point /kill

1 point /kill 1st Position - 20 points

20 points 2nd Position - 14 points

14 points 3rd Position - 10 points

10 points 4th Position - 8 points

8 points 5th Position - 7 points

7 points 6th Position - 6 points

6 points 7th Position - 5 points

5 points 8th Position - 4 points

4 points 9th Position - 3 points

3 points 10th Position - 2 points

2 points 11th Position - 1 point

1 point 12th Position - 1 point

1 point 13th Position - 1 point

1 point 14th Position - 1 point

1 point 15th Position - 1 point

1 point 16th Position - 1 point.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 is one of the most popular tournaments in India and gives the players a special chance to show their skills in front of the audience.

PUBG Mobile shared the teaser of the tournament, with a flashback from the first edition:

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream of PMIS 2020 and support their favourite teams on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

