PMIS 2020: PUBG Mobile India Series prize pool distribution 

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

PUBG Mobile India Series is back again with its second edition, and this time with a bigger prize pool of ₹50,00,000. The eligible players can register for PMIS 2020 on the official website of PUBG Mobile India, and the registrations for the same will start from 6th May 2020.

To know the complete registration process and the tournament format, refer to the following articles:

The complete prize pool distribution of the tournament has been revealed by PUBG Mobile officially.

PMIS 2020 Prize Pool Distribution

Prize Pool Distribution

A total of 20 teams will qualify for PMIS Grand Finals, and the prize pool of ₹50,00,000 will be distributed among them in the following manner:

1st Place (Winners): ₹20,00,000

2nd Place (Runner Up): ₹5,00,000

3rd Place: ₹3,00,000

4th Place: ₹2,50,000

5th Place: ₹2,25,000

6th Place: ₹2,00,000

7th Place: ₹1,75,000

8th Place: ₹1,50,000

9th Place: ₹1,25,000

10th Place: ₹1,15,000

11th Place: ₹5,00,000

12th Place: ₹1,05,000

13th Place: ₹80,000

14th Place: ₹70,000

15th Place: ₹60,000

16th Place: ₹50,000

Not only this, but individual prizes will also be given to the players who will perform extraordinarily in the Grand Finals. These prizes will be under the special category rewards.

PMIS 2020 Special Category Rewards

Individual Awards

A total of ₹5,00,000 will be given to the players who will stand out and perform exceptionally for their teams:

The Chosen One: ₹50,000 (Player with maximum no of MVPs)

The Annihilator: ₹50,000 (Player with maximum amount of damage)

The Wanderer: ₹50,000 (Player with maximum foot travel)

Headshot Expert: ₹50,000 (Player with maximum headshots)

The Exterminators: ₹1,00,000 (Squad with maximum no of kills)

The Grenadiers: ₹1,00,000 (Squad with maximum no of grenade kills)

People's Choice Awards: ₹1,00,000 (Most Popular Squad among the community)

PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 turned out to be an event that gave birth to many professional teams. In 2019, SouL lifted the trophy, followed by God's Reign in second place and a video recap was shared on YouTube:

PUBG officials haven't yet revealed whether PMIS 2020 will be an online event or a LAN event, and the COVID-19 situation in India will be considered. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream of PMIS 2020 and support their favorite teams on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

