PMWI 2022: Afterparty Showdown updated points table, schedule for Day 2, and more

The successful conclusion of the PMWI 2022: Main Event paved the path for the commencement of the event's second week, known as the Afterparty Showdown. The matches of Week 2 began yesterday and became an instant hit after millions of players and fans around the world flocked to watch the livestreams.

The program is set to continue today and will conclude tomorrow. PUBG Mobile fans can head over to the official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports to catch their favorite superstars in action.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022: Match results and points table (Afterparty Showdown Day 1)

The Afterparty Showdown began on a bright note as all sides tried to put on their best performance. Ultimately, a few teams emerged victorious while others failed to perform according to the expectations of fans.

The winners of the six matches (along with the number of kills they obtained) are mentioned below:

Match 1 - Erangel - Damwon Gaming (4 kills)

Match 2 - Livik - S2G Esports (10 kills)

Match 3 - Vikendi - Alpha 7 Esports (19 kills)

Match 4 - Karakin - S2G Esports (4 kills)

Match 5 - Sanhok - Damwon Gaming (14 kills)

Match 6 - Miramar - Alpha 7 Esports (8 kills)

In addition to the six matches, a couple of showmatches were played. While the first showmatch was won by 7Sea Esports, the second was won by Stalwart Esports.

Here's where all 12 participating teams placed on the points table at the conclusion of Day 1:

Alpha 7 Esports (76 points, along with two chicken dinners) Damwon Gaming (49 points, along with two chicken dinners) Team Falcons (48 points) S2G Esports (45 points, along with two chicken dinners) Stalwart Esports (44 points) Nigma Galaxy (38 points) Vampire Esports (35 points) Bigetron Red Aliens (34 points) Deadeyes Guys (23 points) RA'AD (22 points) R8 Esports (20 points) 7Sea Esports (10 points)

Here's a look at the earnings of all the teams at the end of Day 1:

Alpha 7 Esports - $40,000 S2G Esports - $36,000 Damwon Gaming - $30,000 Team Falcons - $28,000 Stalwart Esports - $19,000 Nigma Galaxy - $15,000 Bigetron Red Aliens - $7,000 Deadeyes Guys - $6,000 7Sea Esports - $6,000 Vampire Esports - $4,000 R8 Esports - $2,000 RA'AD - $1,000

Schedule and match timings of PMWI: Afterparty Showdown's Day 2

The first day of the PMWI: Afterparty Showdown witnessed 12 participating sides battle in six blisteringly intense matches across six maps. Two showmatches were also played.

Here's an overview of the match timings scheduled for Day 2 of the Afterparty Showdown:

Showmatch - Sanhok (4:30 pm IST)

Match 1 - Erangel (5:00 pm IST)

Match 2 - Livik (5:35 pm IST)

Match 3 - Vikendi (6:00 pm IST)

Match 4 - Karakin (6:35 pm IST)

Match 5 - Sanhok (7:05 pm IST)

Match 6 - Miramar (7:35 pm IST)

Showmatch - Livik (8:10 pm IST)

Fans are excited to see which PUBG Mobile team emerges as the champions of the PMWI: Afterparty Showdown and which team takes home the biggest chunk of the $1 million prize pool.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish