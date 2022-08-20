PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown updated points table, schedule for Day 3, and more

The ongoing PMWI Afterparty Showdown has witnessed millions of fans flocking to their mobile screens to watch their favorite superstars colliding against the best talents in the world. Both matchdays have been thrilling as players have given their best on different maps.

Fans around the globe can watch the final matchday live on the YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports.

PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown Day 2: Match results and points table

The 12 participating teams fought in eight matches on Day 2. While the first and final matches of the day were filled with fun content, the six competitive games in between witnessed blisteringly intense combat.

The winners of the six matches (together with the number of kills they accumulated) are mentioned below:

Match 1 - Erangel - Alpha 7 Esports (11 kills)

Match 2 - Livik - Team Falcons (7 kills)

Match 3 - Vikendi - Vampire Esports (7 kills)

Match 4 - Karakin - Team Falcons (5 kills)

Match 5 - Sanhok - Vampire Esports (6 kills)

Match 6 - Miramar - Vampire Esports (13 kills)

Here's where all 12 participating teams are posited on the points table after Day 2:

Alpha 7 Esports (137 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Vampire Esports (110 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Team Falcons (102 points, along with two chicken Dinners) DAMWON Gaming (83 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Bigetron Red Aliens (82 points) S2G Esports (72 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Nigma Galaxy (71 points) Stalwart Esports (67 points) RA'AD (51 points) Deadeyes Guys (40 points) R8 Esports (39 points) 7Sea Esports (34 points)

The Afterparty Showdown offers money to teams when they fulfill different criteria. As of now, all sides have accumulated chunks of money based on their performances.

Here's an overview of the earnings of all the teams after Day 2:

Alpha 7 Esports - $70,000 S2G Esports - $59,000 Vampire Esports - $58,000 Team Falcons - $52,000 DAMWON Gaming - $40,000 Stalwart Esports - $31,000 Nigma Galaxy - $28,000 7Sea Esports - $16,000 Bigetron Red Aliens - $11,000 Deadeyes Guys - $10,000 RA'AD - $7,000 R8 Esports - $6,000

Detailed schedule and match timings of PMWI Afterparty Showdown's Day 3

Following the norm of previous matchdays, eight matches are set to be played on the final day of the PMWI Afterparty Showdown. This will include two showmatches and six competitive matches.

The team with the highest points at the end of the Miramar match will be declared event champions.

Here's a look at the match timings for the final day of the PMWI Afterparty Showdown 2022:

Showmatch - Sanhok (4:30 pm IST)

Match 1 - Erangel (5:00 pm IST)

Match 2 - Livik (5:35 pm IST)

Match 3 - Vikendi (6:00 pm IST)

Match 4 - Karakin (6:35 pm IST)

Match 5 - Sanhok (7:05 pm IST)

Match 6 - Miramar (7:35 pm IST)

Showmatch - Livik (8:10 pm IST)

PUBG Mobile fans worldwide will keep a close eye on the program to witness the team that wins the ongoing LAN event. Furthermore, fans hope the organizers will provide info on upcoming tournaments organized in the calendar year.

