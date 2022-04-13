Pokemon GO: All An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO has reintroduced its Spring Into Spring event with an elegant new Alolan theme. The eponymous island features plenty of new challenges and gameplay experiences that will reward bonuses to the player.

Between April 12 and April 18, the game features tons of new events and even a new legendary to face off against. Dedicated Pokemon GO players can earn loads of fun stuff and experience interesting challenges for this limited time.

Every An Ula'ula Adventure Special Research Task and Reward in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Avatar items inspired by the villainous team of the Alola region are now available in the in-game shop!



#SeasonOfAlola Team Skull, represent!Avatar items inspired by the villainous team of the Alola region are now available in the in-game shop! Team Skull, represent!Avatar items inspired by the villainous team of the Alola region are now available in the in-game shop!#SeasonOfAlola https://t.co/8IIjZ6li6J

There are four challenges in this Pokemon GO special event, built around finding and researching the island's powerful guardians. These challenges are a simple way to earn tons of cool rewards.

The first group of challenges tasks the player with catching 10 Pokemon, completing three Field Research Tasks, and Earning five hearts with a Buddy. These simple tasks will pay out ten PokeBalls, five Pinap berries, and eight Razz berries respectively. Completing all three will reward the player with a Weepinbell, a Fomantis, 500 XP, and 500 stardust.

The second asks the player to take three snapshots of wild Pokemon, use seven berries to attract and capture Pokemon, and catch five with a Weather Boost. An Oddish, a Seedot, and a Sunkern will be granted to the player for these tasks. This group pays out a charged TM, 500 XP, and 500 stardust.

The third requires one to walk two kilometers, complete five more Research Tasks, and catch five different species of Pokemon. These will pay out a Geodude, fifteen more PokeBalls, and an Alolan Sandshrew. The total group will give the player a Premium Battle Pass, 1000 XP, and 1000 stardust.

The final round of challenges tasks players with sending five gifts to friends, catching fifteen more Pokemon, and winning a raid. Players will earn ten Great Balls, seven Pinap berries, and an Alolan Vulpix. This final challenge drops fifteen Ultra Balls, 8000 XP, and 3000 stardust.

Challenges in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



On April 23, you’ll be able to join other Trainers for some in-person Pokémon GO Community Day fun! ‍♀️ ‍♂️



Learn more here: Trainers, #PokemonGOCommunityDay meetups are returning to select cities worldwide!On April 23, you’ll be able to join other Trainers for some in-person Pokémon GO Community Day fun! #MeetYouOutThere ‍♀️‍♂️Learn more here: pokemongolive.com/post/community… Trainers, #PokemonGOCommunityDay meetups are returning to select cities worldwide! 🎉On April 23, you’ll be able to join other Trainers for some in-person Pokémon GO Community Day fun! #MeetYouOutThere 🙋🙆‍♀️💁‍♂️Learn more here: pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/OkusEMscyK

Pokemon GO players who don't pay attention to the challenges and simply pursue their favorite creatures, but there are huge benefits. Most of these challenges can be easily completed by simply playing the game as one normally would.

A lot of the challenges reward the players with things that they have to use to complete the challenges. It's a little recursive, but some of the rewards are a little more rare.

At the end of these simple challenges, players will have earned eight new Pokemon, 10,000 XP, and 5,000 Stardust. This can be a huge benefit to new and old players, for a limited time investment.

Players can take on all of these challenges in Pokemon GO after April 12. Each challenge requires a few simple tasks and pays out plenty of rewards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul