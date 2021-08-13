How to evolve Eevee into Glaceon in Pokemon GO (August 2021)

With Pokemon GO hosting a two-day Eevee Community Day event in the mobile game, players are curious about learning how to evolve Eevee into Glaceon.

Glaceon is quite a solid Ice-type Pokemon. With a 205 Defense stat and a 238 in Attack, it can certainly hold its own in battle.

This article serves as a guide for Pokemon GO trainers who want to evolve their Eevee into Glaceon.

Trainers, #PokemonGOCommunityDay is right around the corner! Which of Eevee’s Evolutions are you most excited to add to your collection? Let us know here! pic.twitter.com/IaEJKvm3z2 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 12, 2021

The two ways to evolve Eevee into Glaceon in Pokemon GO (August 2021)

The first method of evolving Eevee into Glaceon in Pokemon GO is unique in that it can only be used once. This tactic involves what is often referred to as a "name-trick", where all a player has to do is name their Eevee a particular word and the Pokemon will evolve into a corresponding evolution.

For a player who wants to evolve their Eevee into Glaceon using a name-trick, all they'll need to do is name the desired Eevee "Rea". Once the Eevee has been named Rea and a player has enough species candies, they simply need to evolve Eevee and they'll get a Glaceon.

Now, for those players who have already used the name-trick for Glaceon and need to evolve more Eevees into Glaceons, there is another simple way to do so. This method requires a Pokemon GO player to obtain and use a Glacial Module item.

A Glacial Module can be purchased from Pokemon GO's in-game store for 200 PokeCoins. Occasionally, this item can be earned as a reward for completing Timed Research Tasks.

Once a trainer has obtained a Glacial Module, they'll need to head over to a PokeStop. At a PokeStop, a player can activate the Glacial Module and as long as they stay in close proximity to it, they will be able to evolve Eevee into Glaceon.

Remember, Trainers! During the Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space event, Palkia will be appearing in five-star raids, and Heatmor and Durant will be appearing in the wild! Learn more here: https://t.co/wG8OzlgzRb pic.twitter.com/IqDzn0BdJA — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 9, 2021

All in all, the processes for evolving Eevee into Glaceon are really straightforward. The methods each require only a couple simple steps before the transformation takes place.

Also Read: How to catch a shiny Heatmor in Pokemon GO

Edited by Sabine Algur