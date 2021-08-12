How to catch a shiny Heatmor in Pokemon GO

Heatmor is a relatively rare Pokemon in Pokemon GO, with its shiny version being even harder to find.

Normally, players from North America, South America and Africa would have a nearly impossible time finding a shiny Heatmor. However, there is a unique opportunity for players to increase their odds of encountering a shiny Heatmor during the Ultra Unlock Part 2 event.

Pokemon GO trainers need to act quick though, as the odds of catching a shiny Heatmor will go down drastically once the event ends on August 17.

This article explains how players can take advantage of the Ultra Unlock Part 2 event to catch a shiny Heatmor in Pokemon GO.

Remember, Trainers! During the Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space event, Palkia will be appearing in five-star raids, and Heatmor and Durant will be appearing in the wild! Learn more here: https://t.co/wG8OzlgzRb pic.twitter.com/IqDzn0BdJA — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 9, 2021

Heatmor will spawn more frequently because of Pokemon GO's Ultra Unlock Part 2 bonuses

There's no better time than now for Pokemon GO players to get their hands on a shiny Heatmor. As a result of the Ultra Unlock Part 2 event, many Pokemon are spawning more frequently in the wild.

Since Heatmor is appearing in the wild more often, this automatically increases a trainer's odds of encountering the Pokemon's shiny version compared to normal. Players that desire a shiny Heatmor need to click on every Heatmor that pops up on their mobile device, because there is no way of determining whether a Pokemon is shiny or not until one clicks on it.

Additionally, players can try their luck at getting a shiny Heatmor out of an egg while the event is going on. 7km eggs currently have Heatmor on their list of potential Pokemon that can hatch from them.

While the odds of finding a shiny Pokemon are always pretty slim, players do have a fantastic opportunity to make use of Heatmor's increased spawn-rate during this event. The more times a trainer encounters a Heatmor in the game, the more times there's a chance the Pokemon will be shiny.

