Pokemon GO players have a great chance to catch Elgyem in the mobile game, but they'll have to act quickly if they don't want to miss out.
Currently, there is a rare opportunity for Pokemon GO trainers to have guaranteed odds of encountering an Elgyem. In order to do so, a player must first complete a few steps.
This article uncovers how to catch Elgyem in Pokemon GO.
Related: How to catch Falinks in Pokemon GO
Elgyem features in several ways during Pokemon GO's Ultra Unlock Part 2 event
Pokemon GO players have a unique opportunity to catch Elgyem during the ongoing Ultra Unlock Part 2 event. However, in order for a trainer to be rewarded with an Elgyem encounter, they'll need to complete almost all of the Timed Research tasks. Thankfully, there's plenty of time because the event will be ongoing until August 17th.
Players simply need to tear through the Timed Research tasks as quickly as they can until they are assigned one that requires them to catch seven Psychic-type Pokemon. Once this task is dealt with, a player will be rewarded with a Elgyem encounter and garner their chance at catching the Pocket Monster.
This is truly the best time for Pokemon GO players to try their luck at adding Elgyem into their collections. That's because Elgyem will be spawning much more frequently in the wild while the Ultra Unlock event is taking place. So, players are more likely to happen upon one than normal.
Additionally, Elgyem will be featured as a one-star raid boss during the event. This is another great way to get a guaranteed encounter with the Pokemon. The raid battle shouldn't be terribly difficult to win and trainers get a chance to catch Elgyem after defeating it. It's never a bad idea to bring along a few friends to the raid just to make victory even more certain.
Also, read How to catch Zacian in Pokemon GO (August 2021)