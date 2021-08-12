Pokemon GO players have a great chance to catch Elgyem in the mobile game, but they'll have to act quickly if they don't want to miss out.

Currently, there is a rare opportunity for Pokemon GO trainers to have guaranteed odds of encountering an Elgyem. In order to do so, a player must first complete a few steps.

This article uncovers how to catch Elgyem in Pokemon GO.

Space itself will be distorted as Pokémon from various places appear! The Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space event has begun in some areas around the world! https://t.co/wG8OzlgzRb pic.twitter.com/qb5hg9tmv3 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 6, 2021

Elgyem features in several ways during Pokemon GO's Ultra Unlock Part 2 event

Pokemon GO players have a unique opportunity to catch Elgyem during the ongoing Ultra Unlock Part 2 event. However, in order for a trainer to be rewarded with an Elgyem encounter, they'll need to complete almost all of the Timed Research tasks. Thankfully, there's plenty of time because the event will be ongoing until August 17th.

Players simply need to tear through the Timed Research tasks as quickly as they can until they are assigned one that requires them to catch seven Psychic-type Pokemon. Once this task is dealt with, a player will be rewarded with a Elgyem encounter and garner their chance at catching the Pocket Monster.

This is truly the best time for Pokemon GO players to try their luck at adding Elgyem into their collections. That's because Elgyem will be spawning much more frequently in the wild while the Ultra Unlock event is taking place. So, players are more likely to happen upon one than normal.

Additionally, Elgyem will be featured as a one-star raid boss during the event. This is another great way to get a guaranteed encounter with the Pokemon. The raid battle shouldn't be terribly difficult to win and trainers get a chance to catch Elgyem after defeating it. It's never a bad idea to bring along a few friends to the raid just to make victory even more certain.

What do Skwovet, Wooloo, Falinks, Zacian, and Zamazenta have in common?



They were all originally discovered in the Galar region and will soon be making their Pokémon GO debuts during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event!https://t.co/k5EPs0pOMQ pic.twitter.com/01E54hnidV — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 3, 2021

