"He was only 23"- Pokimane addresses Minecraft streamer Technoblade's death after battling Stage 4 cancer

Popular YouTuber Technoblade passed away at the tender age of 23 after losing his battle against Stage 4 cancer. During a July 2, 2022, broadcast, Pokimane talked about his years-long fight against cancer, giving condolences to his family and friends.

Although the Twitch streamer has never collaborated with the Minecraft sensation for any event or livestream, the latter seemed visibly disturbed by the unfortunate news. She even praised the Minecraft star for his achievements in such a short period.

As expected, millions of fans joined in with then Canadian, offering condolences and resonating with her. Outlining his massive success at such a frail age, Pokimane noted:

"He had like 10 million subs and was only 23."

Twitch streamer Pokimane mourns Minecraft star Technoblade's death

In an emotional video titled "So Long Nerds," shared on July 1, 2022, on his official YouTube channel, Technoblade's father announced the news of his son's death to his more than 11 million followers, leaving the Minecraft community in grief.

His father then played a posthumous message from the YouTuber, who briefly expressed his gratitude and love to his millions of viewers and followers and even released his real name.

The emotional clip then returned to his father, who explained the entire process behind recording the video.

As expected, it instantly went viral, gathering over 1.7 million likes within a few hours of being posted on YouTube. Soon, millions of fans and high-profile creators, including Dream and Pokimane, addressed the tragic demise.

During a recent livestream, Pokimane took a reasonable amount of time just talking about the unfortunate news with her viewers. The online star mainly expressed how the news of Technoblade's death was a big shock to her.

She highlighted that the Minecraft sensation had achieved so much in his life at 23. With a heavy heart, Pokimane started her stream by saying:

"It's just a sad day, and it's tough because I want to let people say whatever they want to say and express themselves and their grievances and mourn as everyone. Has the right to do. If you don't know, Technoblade passed yesterday. He was 23 years old. He was just like a really, really sweet, humble, witty content creator. He played a lot of Minecraft, had like 10 million subs, and was only 23."

With utmost pain and anger towards the disease that eventually took his life, she further continued:

"I think that's the part that obviously hits really hard for people. I think not just his age but the fact that you can do so much, you can be so adored, so successful and such a good person and at the end of the day like in a sense like cancer doesn't give a frick."

Reaction from fans on Pokimane's clip

The heart-wrenching news shocked millions of fans and followers from all corners of the world. Not only was he one of the best creators in the Minecraft community, but he was a brilliant player of the game.

The entire gaming community highly respected him for his dedication to content creation and was inspired by his gameplay. Hence, his death was mourned by everyone in the gaming section.

Reaction from fans on Pokimane's clip (Image via Mutant YT/YouTube)

Pokimane's take on Technoblade's sudden death instantly blew up as thousands of viewers tweeted to express their pain. People majorly talked about how the Minecraft streamer changed their lives with his heartfelt streams and what all he gave back to the community.

