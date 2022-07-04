"Honestly, I might do OTK" - Pokimane answers Mizkif's question about joining other streamer organizations

During a recent conversation with OTK co-founder Mizkif, Imane "Pokimane" was asked which organization she would prefer to work with if she ever left Offline TV.

After much thought, the 26-year-old streamer revealed she would join the One True King (OTK) as it seems like they treat Emiru with utmost respect and honor. She also cited her good relationship with Mizkif as a reason for making the hypothetical switch.

One True King, better known as OTK, is the world's largest streaming organization founded by a network of well-known streamers, including Asmongold, Mizkif and Esfand in 2019. Boasting some of the greatest talents in the industry, the organization has surged in popularity following its inception.

Pokimane would choose OTK over other esports organizations

During the July 4, 2022 broadcast, Twitch streamers Pokimane and Mizkif got together for a riveting discussion. During their conversation, Mizkif asked the Legacy Streamer of the Year which streamer organization she would choose to work with if she were to leave Offline TV.

The Twitch powerhouse did not hesitate to answer with "OTK", which even took Mizkif by surprise:

"Honestly, I might do OTK, if I had to."

Pokimane's response definitely got Mizkif excited. She further went on to provide a rationale for her choice. As per the Twitch streamer herself, she fosters a wonderful bond with Emiru and loves how the latter is treated by other streamers in the organization:

"Because I really really like Amiru and it seems like you guys treat her well and so I'm assuming you guys would treat me well and I already have a great meaningful time with you. "

Furthermore, she pondered her plans to leave Los Angeles for a new experience:

"And you know, it gives me an opportunity to leave LA and try something new in life. You know like I only have so many years that's what I think about a lot like only, I only have my 20s once and I've already spent half of them clout chasing in LA."

Fans react to Pokimane choosing OTK

Since it was founded in October 2019, One True King has become a household name in the streaming space. Known for hosting various fun activities, Pokimane fans would absolutely love their favorite female creator to join hands with such a prestigious organization.

To no one's surprise, viewers were quick to share their reactions to the clip. The majority seemed excited about the idea of Pokimane joining OTK and collaborating with Mizkif and Asmongold.

Here's what they had to say:

Fans reactions (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

With that being said, it seems like the Offline TV star has no plans to shift to any other esports organization. However, fans are well aware of her preferred destination if things were to change in the future.

