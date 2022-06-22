What is Pokimane’s gaming setup? Gaming chair, PC, headphones and more revealed

When it comes to Twitch and streaming in general, Imane "Pokimane" has become a household name. With over nine million subscribers on the Amazon-owned platform alone, she has become one of the most popular personalities out there.

While she isn't too familiar with the hardware, in one of her room tour videos on YouTube, the Twitch powerhouse has shared some tidbits about her PC setup. Suffice to say, most of her viewers would be interested in this knowledge.

Revealing Pokimane's popular PC setup: Monitor, headphones, keyboard and more

During one of her room tour videos on YouTube, Pokimane shared a detailed tour of her PC setup, including a dual monitor, a keyboard, her mouse, CPU with her initials on it, a headset and a few other essentials on her desk.

Other than this, she also has a nice gaming chair, mic, camera, light set-up and a monster NCXT gaming PC. It looks like Pokimane is happy with her setup and has been using it for quite a while now.

Speaking about her PC setup, the Twitch star noted:

"So in my PC setup, we have the usual dual monitors, two lights, and my trusty little dusty dslr camera that I use to stream. My go XLR, stream deck. The newest additions to my set up are just these little containers that I have that I like a lot."

One of the most important aspects of high performance gaming is good quality sound so that an individual can focus without any disturbance. For this very reason, the Twitch megastar uses the HyperX Cloud Alpha headset.

pokimane ❤️ @pokimanelol my headset is basically a part of me now my headset is basically a part of me now 😅 https://t.co/1sE8wTvzx9

The award-winning headset brand is known for its quality and comfort. She has been using the same headset for over four years at this point and also joked about it being a part of her head:

"Obviously the same headset I have been using for like four years. It's a part of my head now. I want them when I die to like x-ray my skull and see there's a dent from my headset because I bet you there will be. "

Her gaming set-up contains:

Alienware 25 AW2518Hf monitor

BenQ Zowie XL2540K monitor

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 keyboard

Elgato Stream Deck

Sony Alpha a6000 camera

Sony SELP1650 16-50mm Power Zoom Lens

HyperX Cloud Alpha headset

Electro-Voice RE20-BLACK microphone

Another gaming-centered space in her room is the streaming background. Although the Legacy Streamer of the year doesn't use most of the items from the background, there are several video game-themed memorabilia, making up for a stunning backdrop.

Also sitting on top of her desk are two Nintendo Switch consoles and a PS5, which Poki doesn't get much use out of. Filling in the remaining empty spaces are some posters and fan art.

Fans react to Pokimane's room and gaming tour video

As expected, Pokimane's room and gaming tour video has elicited a wave of positive responses from viewers from all corners of the internet. Needless to say, the internet absolutely loved every bit of the video.

Here's what fans had to say:

Fans react to room and gaming tour video (Image via- Pokimane/YouTube)

Fans opined on her gaming tour video (Image via- Pokimane/YouTube)

All in all, the quality of her stream has been one of the key factors in her success in the streaming space. Indubitably, her equipment is an important facet of her streaming life and further accentuates the viewer's experience.

