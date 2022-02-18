5 reasons why Pokimane is the biggest streamer on Twitch

Imane "Pokimane" is arguably among the most popular streamers on Twitch today. Her rise to popularity, however, has had a bumpy journey. The star often finds herself in the midst of controversy yet emerges stronger and more popular than ever.

In this article, we shall take a look at the five main reasons why Pokimane may be the biggest streamer on Twitch.

5 reasons why we believe Pokimane is the biggest streamer on Twitch

By analyzing basic statistics, it is clear that Poki occupies a comfortable position within the top tier of Twitch streamers. She currently boasts a massive following of 8.9 million followers on Twitch, with an average viewership of 21 thousand viewers per stream.

pokimane @pokimanelol it's bouta be 2022 and people are still mad about women in gaming? it's bouta be 2022 and people are still mad about women in gaming?

Here are 5 reasons that we believe add to her success:

5) Collaborations with other streamers

Pokimane's streams are among the most interactive on the platform. However, one aspect that attracts more viewers to her stream is that she often features other content creators.

Over the years, Poki has accumulated a large community of fellow streamers who regularly interact with each other while live. Their interactions often involve playing mulitplayer games such as Valorant, Among US, The Jackbox Party Pack, etc.

She also conducts offline streams with her friends such as Valkyrae, KKatamina, Yvonnie and more.

youtu.be/h-KDTK1l0Lk can’t believe i’m saying this but..NEW among us video!ft. toast rae sykk tina corpse wendy karl daph!watch here! can’t believe i’m saying this but.. NEW among us video! ☺️ft. toast rae sykk tina corpse wendy karl daph!watch here!⬇️ youtu.be/h-KDTK1l0Lk https://t.co/gQSv8ehFlU

Gaming content creates enjoyable and entertaining streams. This often leads viewers hopping on and off different streaming channels to view varying perspectives.

4) Co-Owner of Offline TV

Another element that amplifies Pokimane's popularity is her membership in the popular content organization OfflineTV. OfflineTV also consists of other famous streamers including Lily Pichu, Michael Reeves, Disguised Toast, Scarra, Masayoshi, QuarterJade and Sydeon.

OfflineTV members and streamers in their friend circle known as the OfflineTV and Friends community also regularly collaborate on stream. A vibrant and thriving community, the collaborations provide Poki with a stage to share her fun and peppy energy with everyone.

3) Achievements

In the nine years that Pokimane has been streaming on Twitch, the star has made some impressive achievements.

In 2017, the Shorty Awards named her the Best Twitch Streamer of the year. The Shorty Awards detailed how her gameplay and commentary on the popular game League of Legends propelled her to popularity on Twitch.

In March 2020, Poki signed a multi-year exclusive contract with Twitch. She is often referred to as the "Face of Twitch" and has been an ambassador for Twitch on various forums.

She was also a featured honoree in the 2021 "Forbes 30 Under 30," which noted her prominence as the largest female streamer on Twitch and as one of the founders of OfflineTV.

Her immense popularity and earnings from her streaming career has allowed her to launch her own venture called RTS. RTS is a talent management and brand consulting firm where she serves as the Chief Creative Officer.

rts.gg/articles/welco… i’m so happy to announce the launch of my talent management + brand consulting firm, RTS!our goal is to make creators lives easier & help companies integrate into gaming!check it out @ rts.gg i’m so happy to announce the launch of my talent management + brand consulting firm, RTS! 😄our goal is to make creators lives easier & help companies integrate into gaming! 🎮check it out @ rts.ggrts.gg/articles/welco…

2) Recovery from controversies

Pokimane has had her share of controversies during her time as a streamer on Twitch. From feuds with other content creators to allegations of racism and bullying, she has seen it all. Through all this, Poki transitioned from being one of the most disliked and controversial streamers to being the most influential and popular.

the olympic level reach could get gold medals tbh i truly cannot believe i have to say this but no, i don't do coke or any drugs for that matter. i’ve never even done a drinking stream y’allthe olympic level reach could get gold medals tbh i truly cannot believe i have to say this but no, i don't do coke or any drugs for that matter. i’ve never even done a drinking stream y’all 😫the olympic level reach could get gold medals tbh

What often sets her apart from other streamers involved in similar controversies is her apparent ability to bounce back from such incidents. Poki has displayed a historical reconciliation with people she has had drama with.

On a more recent note, Poki collaborated with fellow streamer JiDion, who had been perma banned on Twitch for hate-raiding her.

1) Loyal community

Pokimane's loyal community is undeniably the most prominent factor contributing towards her growth and success. Her fanbase is amongst the largest on the platform. They, however, have also been among the most controversial at times.

pokimane @pokimanelol people have a lot of opinions on stans, but it’s undeniable that they’ve made the gaming & internet sphere more inclusive for women, lgbtq+ people, and POC.



and i’m v v v grateful for that 🥲 people have a lot of opinions on stans, but it’s undeniable that they’ve made the gaming & internet sphere more inclusive for women, lgbtq+ people, and POC. and i’m v v v grateful for that 🥲

Poki's most loyal of fans were termed "simps" pretty early on. They were characterized by their undying tactics to secure the streamer's attention. This famously involved the whopping amount of donations they would send her. This subsequently led her to enforce a $5 cap on the maximum value of donations.

transparently, subs + stream ads are the lowest part of my income and i want you guys to continue keeping that money in your pocket. TREAT YOURSELVES i capped my donations a year ago since i'm now at a point where sponsors, investments, and exclusive contracts can sustain me.transparently, subs + stream ads are the lowest part of my income and i want you guys to continue keeping that money in your pocket. TREAT YOURSELVES i capped my donations a year ago since i'm now at a point where sponsors, investments, and exclusive contracts can sustain me. transparently, subs + stream ads are the lowest part of my income and i want you guys to continue keeping that money in your pocket. TREAT YOURSELVES ☺️

Her fanbase has, however, always come out in support of the streamer during her difficult times. In return, Poki too looks out for them. The streamer is famous for the regular giveaways she conducts on stream.

She also partnered with Intel and AVGL to create a scholarship worth $100,000 to provide aid to gamers who wish to pursue higher education.

pokimane @pokimanelol ty guys for your support, it makes me forever want to give back giveaway details will be posted in the next few days!!ty guys for your support, it makes me forever want to give back giveaway details will be posted in the next few days!! ☺️ ty guys for your support, it makes me forever want to give back ❤️

" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">avgl.org/pokimane-schol… hello and welcome to my $100,000 scholarship applicationi know how difficult it is for students to manage classes + gaming, so i hope this will help with your studies! glhf 🥳apply here: avgl.org/pokimane-schol… " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">avgl.org/pokimane-schol… avgl.org/pokimane-schol… " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">avgl.org/pokimane-schol… hello and welcome to my $100,000 scholarship application 💜i know how difficult it is for students to manage classes + gaming, so i hope this will help with your studies! glhf 🥳apply here: avgl.org/pokimane-schol…" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">avgl.org/pokimane-schol…avgl.org/pokimane-schol…" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">avgl.org/pokimane-schol…

Aside from streaming on Twitch, Pokimane has also garnered a massive following on YouTube where she regularly uploads a wide variety of videos across three channels. She currently sits at 6.71 million subscribers with a total of 604 million channel views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul