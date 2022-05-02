"I should've cleaned more": Pokimane freaks out on livestream as Adept and xQc check out her house IRL

Earlier today, Twitch star Pokimane freaked out on livestream as xQc and Adept started checking out her room. As fans might already know, Poki and xQc have finally delivered their much-awaited podcast today.

Diving deep into their personal and professional lives, viewers saw Twitch giants Pokimane and xQc get together on the former's stream for a 4-hour long chat session.

However, before going on a long conversation, xQc started checking out Pokimane's house, leaving the latter embarrassed. As xQc went on to do a quick inspection, Poki hilariously notes:

"I didn't know they were gonna see my living room. I should have f****** cleaned more."

Pokimane freaks out as xQc goes for a quick house tour

Twitch giants Pokimane and xQc have finally started their joint podcast project. The podcast was livestreamed on Poki's stream in her house. However, before jumping right into the deep conversation, xQc did a little house tour, leaving Poki embarrassed of all the mess she hasn't cleaned.

While xQc was in her living room, Poki returned to livestreaming and regretted not cleaning her room before the podcast. The streamer event went on to reveal that she doesn't even tidy her streaming room often, let alone the rest of the house. The streamer hilariously notes:

"Honestly, I didn't even clean my stream room that much but f***, f***, Adept seeing my messy a** living room. F***."

But more interestingly, just as Poki says how everything is going wrong, her painting of her twitch profile picture falls behind her, knocking multiple effects off of her desk and creating a huge mess. Viewers can watch the full VOD below.

Fans react to the hilarious situation

As expected, Poki's reaction to the entire situation elicited a plethora of reactions from viewers. While the majority of viewers can be seen just enjoying Poki's reaction, a handful highlighted that xQc's streaming room is even more cluttered.

Fans react to the hilarious situation (Image via- Pokimane/Twitch)

xQc talks about his gambling addiction on the podcast

Finally, after a series of delays, the podcast everyone was waiting for is here. As expected, the response was nothing short of wild. Today's postcast mainly featured xQc openly talking about his gambling addiction.

The streamer surprisingly revealed that throughout April 2022 he had already lost around $1.85 million in gambling. While openly sharing his views on his gambling addiction, the streamer notes:

"Yeah, I’m addicted… I gamble every day"

After the surprise reveal, the duo even went more into the ethics of gambling and how it negatively impacted a huge number of viewers. Going deep into the topic, Poki even stated a major difference between gambling and taking sponsorship for advertising gambling for viewers.

"When it comes to taking gambling sponsorships that’s literally just your viewer’s money.”

With this in mind, it seems like the duo are going all out with their personal as well as professional life on the podcast. Notably, it will be interesting to see what the duo brings on the next episode of the podcast.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul