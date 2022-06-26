“They’re not pro-life”: Pokimane, HasanAbi, Markiplier and more react as US Supreme Court revokes the constitutional right to abortion

Earlier today, in one of the most controversial decisions, the US Supreme Court revoked the federal constitutional right to abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade. This majorly implies that the right to abortion will be determined by the states singularly.

In simpler terms, the court's final decision allows each US state to restrict or ban the constitutional right to abortion according to their government's ruling policies.

Following the historic decision, several Twitch stars, as well as YouTube creators and streamers, have used their respective platforms to decry the repeal. From Twitch icon Pokimane to left-wing political commentator HasanAbi, many high-profile names took to their Twitter accounts to voice their disappointment over the US Supreme Court's final decision.

pokimane ❤️ @pokimanelol they’re not pro-life, they’re pro-minimizing-women’s-rights.



if they were pro life, we’d have better gun control, universal healthcare, better support for homeless people & those in need.



don’t be fooled by their jargon. they’re not pro-life, they’re pro-minimizing-women’s-rights. if they were pro life, we’d have better gun control, universal healthcare, better support for homeless people & those in need.don’t be fooled by their jargon.

Legacy Streamer of the Year, Imane "Pokimane", noted:

"They’re not pro-life, they’re pro-minimizing-women’s-rights. If they were pro life, we’d have better gun control, universal healthcare, better support for homeless people & those in need. Don’t be fooled by their jargon."

Twitch is currently one of the most popular video streaming platforms with over 2.5 million concurrent viewers. However, more interestingly, the platform has become a powerful tool for creators and streamers of political and humanitarian inclination, fundraising and mobilization.

The most recent historical decision by the US Supreme Court has sent shockwaves all across the American political landscape. The shocking removal of the constitutional right to abortion for women has elicited a wave of responses from all corners of the world, including the most influential creators from the gaming and streaming industry.

Hasan Piker, better known as HasanAbi, raised his voice against the decision via his official Twitter handle. The world-famous political commentator was quick to condemn the ruling of the US Supreme Court:

hasanabi @hasanthehun the federalist society got todays decision in only 4 decades. all 6 of the scotus justices that voted to take away womens bodily autonomy are current or former members. the federalist society got todays decision in only 4 decades. all 6 of the scotus justices that voted to take away womens bodily autonomy are current or former members.

Twitch megastar and Legacy Streamer of the Year, Imane "Pokimane" also criticised the "pro-life movement" of the US Supreme Court. The streamer has always been quite vocal about women's rights around the world.

Be in the gaming space or any other industry in the world, Poki has always been a great cheerleader for all women working in different sectors in multiple industries.

She majorly pointed out the hypocrisies in the ideologies via her most recent tweet:

Another popular name in the streaming space, Asmongold, has also dived into the political realm to present his opinion on the matter. As per the Twitch sensation himself, having no right over one's body is not freedom:

Zack @Asmongold If you don't have autonomy over your own body, what real freedom can you have? If you don't have autonomy over your own body, what real freedom can you have?

100 Thieves content creator and Twitch streamer BrookeAB pointed out the recent mass shooting in the US to refute the final ruling as the defense of children:

brooke @brookeab stop acting like you care about the “child’s life” if you continue to vote for people doing NOTHING to help the children being shot in schools. stop acting like you care about the “child’s life” if you continue to vote for people doing NOTHING to help the children being shot in schools.

Markipiler, one of the most popular American YouTubers, echoed the same sentiments in his recent tweet:

Mark @markiplier I don’t care if you don’t want to hear this; overturning Roe v. Wade is an erosion of women’s rights and reinforces this absurd, backwards notion that women shouldn’t be allowed to be in control of their own bodies. If you DON’T think that’s absurd and backwards, fuck you. I don’t care if you don’t want to hear this; overturning Roe v. Wade is an erosion of women’s rights and reinforces this absurd, backwards notion that women shouldn’t be allowed to be in control of their own bodies. If you DON’T think that’s absurd and backwards, fuck you.

Over time, the consequences are set to become more prevalent as multiple reactions from different industry professionals are yet to come out.

