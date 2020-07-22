Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has emerged as one of the most famous female streamers of recent times. She has around 5.48 million subscribers on YouTube. Further, Pokimane has 5.3 million followers on Twitch.

Of late, Pokimane has been involved in a lot of controversies.

In the past, she has lost her cool on stream quite a few times. Recently, she was accused of attempting to sabotage the career of a smaller YouTuber, when she encouraged her fans to leave negative feedback on ItsAGundam’s post. The Youtuber had posted a sarcastic video based on the “Simp” culture.

The term is used for men who are overtly appreciative of women, something Pokimane has talked about in the past. Back in February 2019, Pokimane posted a video in which she answered some of the most searched questions about her on Google.

Pokimane responds to the web’s most searched questions

WATCH: Pokimane reacts to google search results of herself

The video starts off with an awkward dance, after which Pokimane proclaims that she is going to ‘Google herself’. Before starting the search, she explains that the video is in fact a celebration of her recently achieved 3 million subscribers milestone on YouTube. She now has close to five and a half!

Further, she thanks her mom, dad, and her cat for her recent success, before going on to mention the term ‘thicc’. She says that the term is often searched for with her name. Of course, she has in the past been known to react angrily to the term being used by her fans, but chooses to laughs the matter off for the sake of her video. She then proceeds to Google the term ‘Pokimane thicc’. As it turns out, only one of the photos that pop up are actually hers!

She goes on to explain that in the past she has seen articles where her last name has been written as ‘thicc’. Further, she responds to the highly searched for ‘Does Pokimane have a baby?’ question. Her fans might not be too glad to hear that she actually does have a baby, although it is her big chubby cat, who she refers to.

She goes on to comment that there is actually nothing about her that should make people think she has a child. Further, she responds with a quiet ‘no’ when answering the question “Does Poki have a boyfriend’. Of course, she has in the past (or the future, as the video was posted in 2019) been accused by YouTuber and Streamer Keemstar for lying about having a boyfriend.

She further answers questions about her family, roommate, and goes on to answer a few questions about the games she has been streaming. Pokimane explains that she doesn't really want to talk about the relationships ‘she might enter’, and will probably prefer to keep it all a secret (if and when it happens).

Further, she explains that her net worth isn’t quite $2 million as one of the articles suggest, and then goes on to pray that she is turned into ‘Ninja’. Again, her net worth currently stands between $1-2 million, and may as well be much higher than that!

Towards the end, she answers a bunch of questions about her body, including height, weight, and the measurements of some other body parts. Further, she explains that she is only friends with fellow YouTuber and Streamer Myth.

In the end, there is an elaborate tour of her profile on Wikifeet, where she appears particularly impressed with her 5-star feet rating. In the end, she mutters that she should probably stop looking getting too deep into the internet, for future videos!