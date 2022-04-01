"Girls don't toot in general": Pokimane's sarcasm shines as old QnA clip resurfaces

Anthony Padilla's YouTube channel recently dropped a video starring Pokimane from a 2019 Q&A session the two had. He asked the star Twitch streamer if she had ever had to edit certain bodily functions out of her videos, and the caption read:

"Pokimane would never do this during ASMR."

The online celebrity said she's never had to edit anything out of her content yet, but clarified that she'd tell her audience if she did. The Moroccan-Canadian's tone in the video was sarcastic, meaning that passing gas is as natural for women as men.

"Girls don't toot in general!"

Pokimane talks to Anthony Padilla about ASMR and bodily functions

Anthony Padilla's video is about two years old, but it came up just yesterday on the YouTuber's clip channel. In the Short, the two talked about ASMR and bodily functions that occasionally happen as a day goes on.

Pokimane said:

"I have not tooted while recording or anything yet. I won't even lie. If I did, like, I'd tell you guys."

Laughing about the question, the 25-year-old said that while she hasn't had to edit anything out, she would tell the audience. The streamer said that women do not "toot" when referring to passing gas and went further. It was pretty clear that her tone was sarcastic and that this particular bodily function was entirely normal.

"Buttholes are just decoration when it comes to girls. Nothing actually happens there. Okay, sorry."

The YouTuber interviewing Pokimane burst into laughter at that statement. However, the internet sensation didn't seem phased by the question and answered frankly about how she'd respond if one of her bodily sounds happened while creating ASMR.

YouTube commenters call Pokimane awkward

It was certainly an interesting conversation to have about ASMR, but one YouTube commenter was pretty confused since Pokimane hasn't created ASMR content in a very long time. Since this video is not recent, the clip had context at the time.

One user didn't realize that the clip came from a video that was from when Poki did ASMR content (Image via Anthony Padilla Clips/YouTube)

Not everyone was clear about what Poki meant by "toot." Many know this as a polite word to say "fart," but at least one commenter was baffled. She admitted that she was a girl and toots, with someone else making it clear that it was all just a joke.

But what is a "toot"? YouTube answers (Image via YouTube)

However, the biggest talking point was the responses to the OTV starlet being "awkward." Many commenters called it awkward or that she looked embarrassed, things of that nature.

Quite a few commenters just took the streamer to task about how she was in the clip (Image via YouTube)

Another commenter ridiculed users calling her awkward and unnatural, which led to someone proving the responder's point immediately.

Some commenters continued to be unkind, only making one YouTube commenters point for them (Image via YouTube)

Some kept to the clip's topic in their own way by talking about women and their tooting habits. It was a ridiculous series of comments, where it seemed that some didn't get that it was all a joke.

Some users kept to the point of the video in their own way (Image via YouTube)

In its own way, the clip was enlightening, where Pokimane openly admitted that she'd tell her fans if she had to clip a fart or other bodily sounds out of a video. While the interviewer and streamer both laughed, many in the comments thought it was a strange and awkward conversation.

