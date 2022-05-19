"Even those who do it would agree": Pokimane shares her views about Twitch gambling streams on crypto websites

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently shared her views on Twitch gambling streams on crypto websites. Gambling streams on Twitch have become insanely popular among the streaming community lately. From xQc's gambling addiction to Pokimane's recent official tweet, gambling streams are apparently trending again and have become increasingly common on the Amazon-owned platform.
Top streamers like Adin Ross, xQc, Trainwreck and many more broadcast their gambling wins to thousands of viewers out there, influencing them in a particular way. That being said, it has been a highly debated topic within the community, and now finally after quite a while, Legacy Streamer of the Year 2022, Poki has weighed in on the matter. Read on to find out more about Poki's tweet and her fans' reaction to it.
Pokimane explains the massive impact of gambling streams on crypto websites
Twitch streamer Pokimane has now joined scores of streamers and fans who are still discussing the significant impact of Twitch gambling streams on crypto websites. Earlier today, taking to her official Twitter handle, Poki voiced her annoyance towards gambling streams on Twitch.
She even highlighted some other similar content that isn't as "legally ambiguous and morally corrupt" in the world of gambling to bloster her point.
According to the streamer herself, Twitch should completely ban gambling streams on the platform and promote other non-corrupt similar content instead.
Fans react to Pokimane's recent tweet on gamling streams
As expected, Poki's strong stance on the matter elicited a wave of positive reactions from her viewers. Unsurprisingly, the responses seem largely in favor of the Twitch streamer, with one supporter suggesting that:
"Gambling in general should be banned on Twitch, it's not just a game, it's an addiction, it has destroyed so many lives, because the bank always wins in the end."
Fans as well as other Twitter users are reacting to Poki's position on the matter in the thousands, and here are some of the most relevant responses from viewers.
In general, the entire concept of gambling streams is one of the hottest topics of debate on the internet nowadays. Some feel that gambling streams shouldn't be allowed on such a major streaming platform at all, while others claim that it is extremely fun and engaging to watch.
While the polarizing opinion of the steaming community remains, as far as Poki is concerned, she is definitely against these trending gambling streams on the purple platform.
While it's something many known faces on the internet have called out, it doesn't seem to be declining any time soon in the future unfortunately.