"Even those who do it would agree": Pokimane shares her views about Twitch gambling streams on crypto websites

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently shared her views on Twitch gambling streams on crypto websites. Gambling streams on Twitch have become insanely popular among the streaming community lately. From xQc's gambling addiction to Pokimane's recent official tweet, gambling streams are apparently trending again and have become increasingly common on the Amazon-owned platform.

Top streamers like Adin Ross, xQc, Trainwreck and many more broadcast their gambling wins to thousands of viewers out there, influencing them in a particular way. That being said, it has been a highly debated topic within the community, and now finally after quite a while, Legacy Streamer of the Year 2022, Poki has weighed in on the matter. Read on to find out more about Poki's tweet and her fans' reaction to it.

Pokimane explains the massive impact of gambling streams on crypto websites

Twitch streamer Pokimane has now joined scores of streamers and fans who are still discussing the significant impact of Twitch gambling streams on crypto websites. Earlier today, taking to her official Twitter handle, Poki voiced her annoyance towards gambling streams on Twitch.

She even highlighted some other similar content that isn't as "legally ambiguous and morally corrupt" in the world of gambling to bloster her point.

there are plenty of ways to do similar content (poker tourneys, slots/rng in games) that aren’t as legally ambiguous and morally corrupt. imo twitch shouldn’t allow gambling streams on crypto websites at all, and i think even those who do it would agree lolthere are plenty of ways to do similar content (poker tourneys, slots/rng in games) that aren’t as legally ambiguous and morally corrupt.

According to the streamer herself, Twitch should completely ban gambling streams on the platform and promote other non-corrupt similar content instead.

Fans react to Pokimane's recent tweet on gamling streams

As expected, Poki's strong stance on the matter elicited a wave of positive reactions from her viewers. Unsurprisingly, the responses seem largely in favor of the Twitch streamer, with one supporter suggesting that:

"Gambling in general should be banned on Twitch, it's not just a game, it's an addiction, it has destroyed so many lives, because the bank always wins in the end."

Fans as well as other Twitter users are reacting to Poki's position on the matter in the thousands, and here are some of the most relevant responses from viewers.

Fabian🥝 @Fabian129760 @imane I agree that gambling is something that shouldn't be advertised to kids, but I think people like train do it the right way. He mentions it all the time, "you won't break even, you won't win..." He's quite transparent when it comes to this kind of content. @imane I agree that gambling is something that shouldn't be advertised to kids, but I think people like train do it the right way. He mentions it all the time, "you won't break even, you won't win..." He's quite transparent when it comes to this kind of content.

. @GoyalBhuvan @Fabian129760 @imane There's no way of doing it right. If people weren't getting addicted and losing a lot of money then Train wouldn't be getting sponsored. Train saying those things doesn't matter because when you get addicted your brain doesn't think straight. That's what these sites COUNT On. @Fabian129760 @imane There's no way of doing it right. If people weren't getting addicted and losing a lot of money then Train wouldn't be getting sponsored. Train saying those things doesn't matter because when you get addicted your brain doesn't think straight. That's what these sites COUNT On.

Osa @sleepingOsa @imane Gambling in general should be banned on Twitch, it's not just a game, it's an addiction, it has destroyed so many lives, because the bank always wins in the end @imane Gambling in general should be banned on Twitch, it's not just a game, it's an addiction, it has destroyed so many lives, because the bank always wins in the end

moses 👩‍🚀 @galaxyofmoses



Seeing booba? Not so much. @imane 1000% gambling streams are way more harmful. Kids are using and losing large amounts of real money which affects you long term.Seeing booba? Not so much. @imane 1000% gambling streams are way more harmful. Kids are using and losing large amounts of real money which affects you long term.Seeing booba? Not so much.

O̷G̷L̷a̷z̷R̷b̷o̷y̷👻 @LazrboyPhil @imane Hard to resist if you get paid millions of dollars every month. @imane Hard to resist if you get paid millions of dollars every month.

Mythos :) @1Mythos @imane tbh any sort of gambling is bad, even gachas and loot boxes, but yeah, crossing the crypto line is way worse, specially when ur audience is not (well) educated on it @imane tbh any sort of gambling is bad, even gachas and loot boxes, but yeah, crossing the crypto line is way worse, specially when ur audience is not (well) educated on it

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 @SimplePlanBG @1Mythos @imane Just saying “any gambling is bad” is incredibly short sighted and ignorant. That being said, I don’t think RNG based gambling should remain on twitch in any form. Poker is fine to remain though as are other games of skill. @1Mythos @imane Just saying “any gambling is bad” is incredibly short sighted and ignorant. That being said, I don’t think RNG based gambling should remain on twitch in any form. Poker is fine to remain though as are other games of skill.

NRT ☣ @notreallytoxic @imane Gambling streams are alright to watch for me since I don’t do it myself it’s just bad if people try to copy streamers who are millionaires to try and get rich @imane Gambling streams are alright to watch for me since I don’t do it myself it’s just bad if people try to copy streamers who are millionaires to try and get rich

Mark @ItsSwingLive

Gambling in general is morally corrupt. @imane What makes crypto gambling more morally corrupt than regular gambling?Gambling in general is morally corrupt. @imane What makes crypto gambling more morally corrupt than regular gambling? Gambling in general is morally corrupt.

DC @dannnyyc @imane Video game addiction is a real thing. Twitch streamers are promoting the idea of watching/playing games for 10 hours a day which is extremely unhealthy. But is it twitch's/content creator's job to teach people how to live their lives? The problem is really just fake/rigged bets @imane Video game addiction is a real thing. Twitch streamers are promoting the idea of watching/playing games for 10 hours a day which is extremely unhealthy. But is it twitch's/content creator's job to teach people how to live their lives? The problem is really just fake/rigged bets

Quig @Quig @AciDicGamerz @imane I wonder if Twitch is scared to do that because then those people might jump ship over to YouTube if it's allowed there and they would lose out on more top streamers @AciDicGamerz @imane I wonder if Twitch is scared to do that because then those people might jump ship over to YouTube if it's allowed there and they would lose out on more top streamers

MiLoLaMb @MiLoLaMb @imane This is for the people whining about banning games that have loot boxes. Japan/Netherlands/Belgium have already banned lootboxes in games. UK is to follow I believe. If someone like twitch were to come out and say that yes, gambling is bad and we won't allow it in games. 1/2 @imane This is for the people whining about banning games that have loot boxes. Japan/Netherlands/Belgium have already banned lootboxes in games. UK is to follow I believe. If someone like twitch were to come out and say that yes, gambling is bad and we won't allow it in games. 1/2

j @Jwx04 @StacheuWasTaken @imane nah cause so many people see the 'big wins' x gets but never see how nonsense it is and end up ruining themselves yk @StacheuWasTaken @imane nah cause so many people see the 'big wins' x gets but never see how nonsense it is and end up ruining themselves yk

steffen @SteffChriis

That’s the problem. The big win is a big adrenaline rush and the viewer wants to replicate that… ain’t happening @imane The best advertisement against gambling and protecting kids would be if the streamer just loses ALL THE TIME. But they don’t. They lose a lot and then hit a big one.That’s the problem. The big win is a big adrenaline rush and the viewer wants to replicate that… ain’t happening @imane The best advertisement against gambling and protecting kids would be if the streamer just loses ALL THE TIME. But they don’t. They lose a lot and then hit a big one.That’s the problem. The big win is a big adrenaline rush and the viewer wants to replicate that… ain’t happening

In general, the entire concept of gambling streams is one of the hottest topics of debate on the internet nowadays. Some feel that gambling streams shouldn't be allowed on such a major streaming platform at all, while others claim that it is extremely fun and engaging to watch.

While the polarizing opinion of the steaming community remains, as far as Poki is concerned, she is definitely against these trending gambling streams on the purple platform.

While it's something many known faces on the internet have called out, it doesn't seem to be declining any time soon in the future unfortunately.

