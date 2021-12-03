Pokimane shuts down claims suggesting YouTube cares more for its streamers than Twitch 

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" Anys has confronted claims suggesting the platform doesn't care about the streamers under its banner. The issue has come to the surface following Ludwig Ahgren's move to YouTube earlier this week.

Ludwig surprised the entire community when he revealed that he was joining the red platform. The reason, he stated, was that Twitch didn't care about him. He mentioned how he never really felt loved by the purple platform, and when they failed to counter YouTube's offer, Ludwig realized it was time to jump ship.

Timothy "TimTheTatman" Betar painted a similar picture. He revealed how, despite sticking with Twitch for over nine years, he felt like he was being shelled out for nothing.

However, one of Twitch's ambassadors has confronted these claims, reiterating that the claims are unwarranted.

Pokimane denies claims that YouTube cares more for its streamers and talks about her own experience with the platform

She stated how YouTube caring more for its streamers is untrue. However, Pokimane she understands why TimTheTatman, Ludwig and Valkyrae might feel otherwise.

Here's what she said:

"Twitch has so many f**king stars. Do they care about you? Sure. Are they going to care about you to the same level as YouTube, who are trying to get their fifth big streamer over to their platform? Of course not. Twitch has less to lose. You really have to be incredible value for Twitch to fight for you."

Pokimane further added:

"Twitch has so many b*tches! It just does. That’s why they differentiate between the ones they’re giving sh*t tons of money to, those they care about so much, and the ones they’re not going to fight to keep [over Youtube]. I realized a while ago whether it’s Twitch or YouTube, they don’t care about you, equally. They care about investments. That’s the only reason you’ll get preference"

The 25-year-old sensation added how YouTube isn't as beautiful and forthcoming as streamers like Ludwig paint it to be. Pokimane admitted how she has been unable to get any help with her YouTube uploads ever since she knocked down the red platform last year.

Here's what Pokimane said on the subject:

“Look, I hate to stay this, this might be anecdotal, [but] I was getting like 900K views a day, and then [my videos] totally collapsed, to like 100K. They just died. Dead! All on the same day, November 14. It plummeted, and we were freaking out. They just fell off the deep end, totally flat."

She revealed how she tried getting in touch with management on YouTube. However, she didn't receive a single response, which was extremely appalling for her.

Pokimane was looking for a platform where she could have a lot of fun while she was a free agent in 2020. Unsurprisingly, she joined Twitch and has become one of the biggest streamers on the internet.

