Pokimane tries on “school-girl” outfit on live stream, gets roasted immediately

Imane “Pokimane” Anys recently tried out a “school-girl” outfit during a live stream, leading to some hilarious reactions from her Twitch chat.

Pokimane told her viewers that she was trying out the school-girl outfit for the first time in her life. The outfit in question was a checkered green dress with black and white stripes.

This led to a plethora of jokes and roasts about the outfit from her Twitch chat and on YouTube. Most viewers loved the outfit and thought that Pokimane was looking cute, but still ended up making multiple hilarious jokes.

Pokimane gets roasted after trying on “school-girl” outfit on live stream

As can be seen in the clip below, Pokimane decided to try out the school-girl outfit during a recent “Just chatting” stream. The streamer appeared at her buoyant best and was very excited with her new dress.

“I love this fit it’s my first time wearing it but I freaking love it. I’m pretty hyped about it.”

However, her Twitch chat could not help but make fun of the checks. People compared her outfit to the uniform of Scottish bagpipe players, and said that she looked like a picnic-table.

Pokimane pretended to be hurt by her chat’s reaction and began to mock-cry.

“Where are your bagpipes? I was like, “I’m gonna be like the cutest school-girl today.” Picnic table! Scottish bagpipes! Oh man!”

Image via Offline Network, YouTube

As seen in the video, it was obvious that Pokimane was only joking, and in truth did not mind her Twitch chat’s comments. The streamer appeared to be full of energy and was at her cheerful best during the live stream. She ended up bursting into laughter.

“I am just kidding. It wouldn’t be Twitch chat otherwise am I right? It’s a f***ing good time. I’ll take it. Let’s go! What’s up? Yeah I am out here looking like a cute-ass picnic table let’s go! Let’s f***ing go! Sorry I just imagined me like asking a guy, “Let’s go on a picnic together” and he shows up at the park and I’m lying down the food’s on top of me. “I’m the picnic table.”

Image via Offline Network, YouTube

Pokimane did not take the jokes too seriously, and obviously appreciated her new outfit. The incident was posted on 24 April on the “Offline Network” YouTube channel and has garnered almost 300,000 views.

Image via Offline Network, YouTube

As can be seen in the comments above, Pokimane's YouTube audience also thought that the outfit was hilarious, but cute.