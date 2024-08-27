Poppy Playtime Triple Pack: Price, content, and is it worth it?

Owing to its immense popularity on Steam, publisher Mob Entertainment is releasing the Poppy Playtime Triple Pack later this year on October 31, 2024. This complete physical copy of all three chapters makes for the ultimate Poppy Playtime experience, ensuring it is the definitive way for both newcomers and longtime fans to experience the smash-hit indie first-person horror game.

What does this package include, what platforms is it on, and most importantly, is it worth buying, especially if players already own all Chapters? Let's go through all the details and more.

Poppy Playtime Triple Pack release date and platforms detailed

Official box art for Poppy Playtime Triple Pack on PS5 (Image via Mob Entertainment)

This physical edition is only available for the PlayStation 5 rendition of Poppy Playtime across North America and EMEA regions. As such, owners on other systems, namely PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, will miss out, alongside PS5 fans from other regions. The edition includes all three Episodic Chapters that have been released thus far:

Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 - A Tight Squeeze: The introduction to the horror puzzler sees players solve challenges while evading the dangerous Huggy Wuggy

The introduction to the horror puzzler sees players solve challenges while evading the dangerous Huggy Wuggy Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 - Fly in a Web: Featuring three times the content of Chapter 1. Delve deeper into the toy factory while contending with the creepy Mommy Long Legs

Featuring three times the content of Chapter 1. Delve deeper into the toy factory while contending with the creepy Mommy Long Legs Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 - Deep Sleep: The most ambitious rendition of Poppy Playtime yet. Explore a decrepit orphanage under the factory teeming with new puzzles and monsters, including CatNap

This package will also include a reversible cover sheet designed by the developers at Mob Entertainment as well as a sticker sheet featuring fan-favorite characters across the Chapters. Poppy Playtime Triple Pack will cost $29.99 MSRP and pre-orders are live now, allowing players to pre-purchase the game before its October 31, 2024 release.

Is Poppy Playtime Triple Pack worth buying?

With Chapters 2 and 3 not yet available on consoles, this deal is a no-brainer for PlayStation 5 fans who enjoyed making their way through the horrors of Chapter 1. Those who already own all content on PC via Steam, however, do not have an incentive to get this collection.

While the stickers are nice, they are not worth the $30 asking price. Alternatively, if players are looking to gift someone the Poppy Playtime Triple Pack, then it can be worth a double dip, especially if the recipient has yet to enjoy the newer content in the game.

