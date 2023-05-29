5 popular celebrities who have gotten banned on Twitch

Amazon's renowned livestreaming platform, Twitch, has become a hub for gamers, content creators, and even celebrities looking to engage with their fans in a more personal way. Unlike traditional forms of media where interactions are mostly one-sided, Twitch allows the stars to engage with their fans in real time. They can host livestreams, participate in chat discussions, and even play games alongside their followers.

This level of direct interaction creates a sense of friendship and authenticity, fostering a stronger bond between celebrities and their fanbase. Moreover, Twitch provides celebrities with a unique opportunity to broaden their audience.

By streaming on the platform, the creators can reach a wider demographic and connect with fans who may not typically engage with their content on other platforms. This expands their reach and allows them to tap into new fan communities, creating fresh opportunities for growth and exposure.

However, not all interactions on Twitch have smooth sailing. Some well-known personalities have found themselves in hot water, facing suspensions or bans for violating the platform's rules and guidelines. These instances have sparked various debates and caught the attention of both fans and the wider streaming community.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Neymar Jr. and 4 other celebrities with Twitch bans and suspensions

1) Soulja Boy

Starting off this list is American rapper DeAndre Cortez Way, known professionally as Soulja Boy. The Crank That singer has been an active streamer on Twitch since mid-2020 and has amassed quite a following on the purple platform. However, despite his impressive start, DeAndre joined a slough of musicians and celebrities who were temporarily suspended for violating the platform's guidelines on streaming copyrighted music in December 2021.

This was not Cortez's only ban on record as he was banned yet again the following year for undisclosed reasons, which was recently lifted in April 2023. Since his return to the platform, Soulja Boy has been streaming actively to his 841K followers.

2) PewDiePie

Earlier this year on March 9, 2023, YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie's" Twitch channel was mysteriously banned for the first time. Despite being one of the most popular digital celebrities of this century, Felix's presence on Twitch was a mere shadow when compared to the massive following he has amassed on his YouTube channel. However, members of the Bro Army were left shocked when a 24/7-hour stream was broadcasted on Felix's main Twitch channel almost three months ago.

Following a good run, Pewd's Twitch channel was banned for an undisclosed reason, which was announced via the automated Twitter account, StreamerBans. It is yet to be determined if this is a suspension or a perma-ban.

3) Neymar Jr.

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazilian National Football Team's talisman Neymar Jr. has occasionally dabbled in livestreaming on Twitch. He has exhibited his impressive mechanical prowess in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, interactions with fellow players, and sometimes even music sessions. The 31-year-old's charisma and global recognition have contributed to the popularity of his streams, creating a platform for his fans to engage with him beyond the confines of a football pitch.

Despite his status as one of the most popular footballer-turned-celebrities, November 10, 2020, saw Neymar being banned from Twitch for undisclosed reasons, which left fans speculating that he had earned himself a ban for accidentally leaking Richalrison's number or for violating DMCA policies. The ban was lifted seven days later.

4) Donald Trump

Arguably one of the most divisive and polarizing celebrities, former President of the United States and business mogul Donald Trump was banned from Twitch, the popular streaming platform, due to violations of the platform's rules and guidelines. The ban came into effect in June 2020, following Trump's controversial remarks during his rallies and other events that were streamed on Twitch.

Twitch's decision to ban Trump was based on its policies against hate speech and harassment. It was not an isolated incident but part of a broader response by social media platforms to address concerns about the spread of hate speech and misinformation. Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms also took action against Trump's accounts, temporarily suspending or permanently banning him following the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

5) Sergio Aguero

Wrapping up this list of banned celebrities is yet another footballer, Sergio "Kun" Aguero. The former Manchester City striker has been actively streaming since being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia, which unfortunately cut his footballing career short. Kun regularly streams on Twitch, giving his opinion on live football games, playing valorant, and Just Chatting with his viewers.

However, after City's emphatic win over Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, Aguero's Twitch channel was banned on May 18, 2023, for two days for livestreaming the highly-anticipated fixture. This broke the rules of his agreement with ESPN, Star+, and Disney, which prohibits livestreaming of games.

