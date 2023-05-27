"He can easily perform" - Willian makes bold claim on PSG superstar Neymar's reported Manchester United move

Brazilian attacker Willian has tipped Neymar to shine for Manchester United if the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar joins the Red Devils.

Neymar, 31, has bagged 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games across competitions since joining Les Parisiens from Barcelona for €222 million in 2017. He has also helped the club win 13 trophies, including four Ligue 1 titles.

The Brazil international is committed to PSG till 2027. The Athletic claimed in March that he intends to stay in Paris till he hangs up his boots, but the situation has since changed drastically.

The former Barcelona superstar no longer wants to stay with the French giants after fans chanted against him in front of his home in Bougival earlier this month. The Parisians, meanwhile, have grown frustrated with the player's constant fitness issues. He has missed 15 games across competitions due to injury this season.

Hence, PSG are willing to sanction Neymar's departure this summer. Manchester United have been linked with a move for the forward. The Red Devils have reportedly begun active negotiations to sign him.

Willian has said that it will be exciting to see the former Santos man test himself in the Premier League. The Fulham attacker is also confident that his compatriot will shine no matter where he goes.

"Neymar, with the quality he has, performs anywhere," Willian told BeIN Sports. "Where he goes in the world, he can easily perform with the quality he has, the talent he has.

"It would really cool to see him playing in the Premier League. Wherever he goes, he has the necessary quality to be able to enjoy and play the beautiful football he knows. He has a place in any team in the world for his quality."

Willian added that Manchester United would be a great destination for Neymar due to their history.

"You only need to know if he wants to go to (Manchester) United," Willian added. "It's a great club. For sure, if he goes there he will in a huge club.

"It's a club that has won many titles here; it's considered one of the biggest clubs in England along with Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, all big clubs. If he comes to England, no doubt it would be great to see him in the Premier League."

Willian will test himself against the Red Devils when Fulham visit Old Trafford in their final game of the season on Sunday (May 28).

PSG superstar Neymar has played twice against Manchester United

Neymar played against Manchester United twice in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in the 2020-21 season. He ended up on the losing side in the first game, as PSG succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the Parc des Princes.

However, the Brazilian helped Les Parisiens beat the Red Devils 3-1 at Old Trafford in the second game. He grabbed a brace for the visitors, including an injury-time winner.

The former Barcelona superstar attempted (9) and completed (5) more dribbles than any other player that day. No player in the game provided more key passes (4) than him. The forward also created one big chance.

PSG previously faced Manchester United in the Round of 16 of the Champions League in the 2018-19 season. However, Neymar missed the tie due to a metatarsal fracture. The Premier League giants won the clash on away goals after the tie ended 3-3.

