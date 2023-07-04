5 popular streamers HasanAbi has gotten into feuds with

In the ever-expanding world of online streaming, tensions often run high as popular streamers vie for viewership and establish their dominance. One name that has consistently made waves in recent years is Hasan "HasanAbi," an outspoken political commentator and Twitch streamer known for his fiery debates and unapologetic opinions.

Known for his political commentary and left-leaning views, Hasan has often found himself entangled in several high-profile feuds with fellow creators, stirring controversy and captivating audiences worldwide. His outspoken nature and criticism of right-wing politics have earned him both admirers and detractors, leading to several notable clashes and even temporary bans on the platform.

A recurring accusation against Hasan was the 'casual sexism' the 31-year-old would exhibit during his popular livestreams. Critics have accused him of expressing opinions that perpetuate harmful stereotypes about women and being dismissive of feminist perspectives.

However, aside from critics bashing Hasan's political views, he also has a knack for getting into online altercations with fellow content creators. This is thanks to his outspoken and blunt nature, which is not helped by his political affiliations.

xQc and two other streamers HasanAbi has feuded with in the past

1) Andrew Tate

Starting this list is Hasan's most recent interview with controversial former kickboxer-turned-streamer Andrew Tate.

It all kicked off when Hasan invited Tate to his Twitch livestream to discuss a few topics like his views on women, the shape of the earth, and his 'multi-level' marketing scheme known as Hustler University.

Over the course of the interview, the left-leaning political streamer asked Tate if he thought women were better drivers than men. Tate answered in the negative, citing personal experiences.

While Hasan respectfully accepted Tate's notion, he stated that it could be influenced by bias. He then interrogated Tate's belief about the shape of the Earth before moving on to confront him about his business venture, Hustler University, which many have deemed a pyramid scheme.

Tate evaded the question before angrily leaving the interview midway, saying he did not find the discussion enjoyable.

2) Destiny

While there is no denying that Steven "Destiny" is a divisive and polarizing political commentator himself, he and Hasan had been seeing eye-to-eye until the U.S. Presidential election in 2020.

Like the good old days, Hasan and Destiny would often engage in debates and discussions on socio-political topics. However, their relationship imploded after Destiny expressed his disagreement with Hasan's views on the then-Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

This difference in opinion escalated into a full-blown dispute, leading to a significant rift between the two streamers. The argument unfolded over several days, with exchanges taking place on Reddit, as well as through live debates and discussions on their respective streams.

Even at the time of writing, Hasan and Destiny have actively chosen to maintain their distance from each other. They seem to be disinterested in pursuing any form of reconciliation, even when xQc attempted to reunite them during a stream, showcasing the strained nature of their relationship.

3) Sam Hyde

The third entry on this list features an incident that happened between Hasan and a random fan during TwitchCon 2022. This came after American comedian and influencer Sam Hyde challenged Piker to a boxing fight after participating in the KSI vs. Swarmz/Pineda undercard match in London, which featured a number of streamers and YouTubers.

During an IRL stream at TwitchCon 2022, a random fan questioned Hasan about Hyde's boxing proposition and whether he would like to address Hyde's "I intend to k**l Hasan" statement.

While Hasan has refused to step into the ring, this attempt to provoke drama left the Turkish-American content creator irritated, prompting him to respond with a questioning tone:

"What's wrong with you?"

He even went as far as to say:

"That dude is gross as f**k.'I'm not going near that mother f**ker."

4) Keemstar

hasanabi @hasanthehun @_Starkilla instead of tactically deciding to cry about the word cracker, he should date people in his age group. @_Starkilla instead of tactically deciding to cry about the word cracker, he should date people in his age group.

At the fag end of 2021, Hasan found himself in a heated exchange with popular YouTuber and streamer KEEMSTAR following claims that he made racist remarks towards white people. This particularly involved his use of the word "cracker," which even earned the 31-year-old a suspension from the purple platform.

After serving out his suspension, the Twitch streamer made it clear that he had no intentions of refraining from using the word. He also asserted his belief that individuals cannot be racist towards white people.

This stance drew the attention of popular YouTuber KEEMSTAR, who took to Twitter to share a video addressing the issue. In a brief clip, he urged viewers not to adopt the term and cautioned against being influenced by creators like Hasan. This understandably earned the ire of Hasan, who called out KEEMSTAR for his romantic involvement with individuals who are significantly younger than him.

This reference alluded to KEEMSTAR's previous disclosure that he was dating two 20-year-olds despite nearing the age of 40. This, as one may predict, caused significant uproar and controversy within the livestreaming industry.

5) xQc v Hasan III (xQc joins Kick)

Wrapping up this list is HasanAbi and xQc's third feud over the past couple of years. The ongoing feud can be traced back to a stream by Pokimane on June 17 wherein she spoke about xQc joining Kick. During the stream, Pokimane stated that Kick was utilizing Amazon Web Services, implying that it is not yet in a position to take over the streaming landscape.

Due to Hasan's close association and relationship with Pokimane, the political commentator gave his own two cents on the topic. He more or less agreed with the streamer's opinions.

Hasan went on to claim that xQc's decision to partner with Kick was driven by a long-term plan to incorporate gambling into his streams, as the platform is sponsored by Stake.

Following a swift reply in the form of tweets, xQc invited both Pokimane and Hasan to get on a conference call during his livestream on June 21.

During the broadcast, Pokimane stated that joining Kick would compromise her personal morals as she condemns gambling, and though it may align with xQc's values, it would contradict her own principles. Hasan joined in, specifically highlighting the association with Stake, which he viewed as a big issue.

However, Twitch's top streamer countered their arguments by asserting that Kick is primarily a livestreaming product rather than a gambling platform, seeking to clarify its nature and intent. Despite the heated on-stream call, the feud is yet to die out with xQc tweeting his thoughts following the conference call in question.

