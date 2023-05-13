5 popular streamers who have produced viral songs

In recent years, the entertainment landscape has seen a fascinating convergence of streamers, content creators, and the music industry. With the rise of streaming platforms and social media, many online personalities have ventured into music production and found success with viral songs. These streamers have also successfully leveraged their fan base and creative skills to create music that resonates with a broad audience, resulting in millions of views, streams, and shares.

Be it a couple of singles or a one-off diss track, these internet celebrities have established themselves as legitimate musicians and pop stars, complete with music videos and devoted fans who enthusiastically support their musical endeavors. This evolving nature of the entertainment industry demonstrates that successful content creators can expand their creative pursuits beyond their initial platforms and find success in other mediums, such as music.

IShowSpeed, Ninja, and three more popular streamers with their own viral songs

1) IShowSpeed

Over the past few years, Darren "IShowSpeed" has emerged as a prominent YouTuber and streamer, gaining immense popularity through the eccentric and outspoken persona he portrays during his live streams and videos. Despite his violent and sexist outbursts, Speed has always pushed the envelope when it comes to the content he creates.

Aside from his live streams and YouTube videos, Darren has uploaded over 16 different music videos and another video wherein Speed can be seen rapping with popular American rapper NLE Choppa.

2) Ninja

Arguably the most recognizable and influential figure in the world of gaming and streaming when it comes to mainstream media, Tyler "Ninja" has come a long way from his days as a Halo pro player. Synonymous with Epic Games' Battle Royale Fortnite and on the back of his once-unparalleled streaming empire, Tyler has ventured into other avenues. Apart from his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ninja released a compilation album titled 'Ninjawerks' in December 2018.

"Ninjawerks: Vol. 1" featured a collection of original tracks produced by various EDM artists, including Alesso, 3LAU, Tycho, NERO, and more. Each song was inspired by gaming and aimed to capture the energetic and immersive atmosphere of video games. Ninja is credited with a feature on a 3LAU's track Game Time which has amassed over 150K views over the past four years.

3) PewDiePie

Though Felix "PewDiePie" is recognized as the second most subscribed person on YouTube, the leader of the Bro Army was also a streamer on Amazon's purple platform in 2017. Felix's goofy personality allowed him to connect with his audience instantly and saw him grow to become the most subscribed YouTube channel with over 111 million subs.

However, The OG YouTube superstar entered into a highly publicized and closely followed competition on YouTube for the title of the most subscribed channel against T-Series, an Indian music production company. During the height of this feud, Pewds would release the now iconic diss track, B*tch Lasagna, aimed at the T-Series. Since its debut in October 2018, the song has crossed over 124 million streams on Spotify, alongside nine other songs produced by the Swede.

4) Dream

The next entry on this list is none other than popular American Minecraft YouTuber and streamer Clay "Dream." The 23-year-old rose to prominence in 2019 and amassed a massive fan following on YouTube thanks to his unique style of Minecraft gameplay videos and other related Minecraft content. Dream's popularity on YouTube allowed him to grow quickly as a streamer on Twitch, where he occasionally streams Minecraft gameplay and interacts with fans.

Owing to his massive fanbase, Clay registered a YouTube channel under the name Dream Music on February 1, 2021, where he uploaded his debut single, Roadtrip. The song earned over 30 million views prompting him to release his next single, Mask, on May 21, 2021. Mask earned over 34 million views and is currently the most popular song on the channel, with over 1.62 million subscribers. Dream recently released his third single, Change My Clothes.

5) Corpse Husband

Wrapping up this list is the popular and mysterious Twitch streamer and content creator Corpse Husband. Corpse gained significant popularity through his mysterious persona, deep voice, and captivating horror story narrations on YouTube.

In 2020, he surprised his fans by releasing the single "E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE!" The song quickly went viral, thanks to its catchy hooks and unique blend of alternative rock and hip-hop elements, and has earned over 55,227,618 views in the two years it has been uploaded. Corpse's deep, haunting vocals and dark lyrics resonated with listeners, leading to millions of views on YouTube and millions of streams on various music platforms. He currently has 17 singles uploaded to his YouTube channel.

