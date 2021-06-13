Minecraft streamers react to Dream's new animated music video for "Mask"

On June 8th, 2021, Clay "Dream" premiered the highly anticipated music video for his latest song, "Mask."

The song follows a musical testament to his experience dealing with attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder ("ADHD"). Audiences immediately connected with the emotional song upon its lyrical video release, and even more so now that the animated music video has premiered.

Dream has become well known for his budding music career, but even more so for founding the renowned Minecraft Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") Streamers React to "Mask" Animated Music Video

After the animated music video for Dream's, "Mask," went live; a few friends of the faceless creator recorded their reactions.

George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson and Nick "Sapnap," two close friends of the faceless creator, who were featured in the animated video quite a few times, took their time breaking down and watching the emotional video.

After spending quite a lot of time figuring out where their cameos were, and asking the ever-so important question, "how does he see out of the mask if there's no holes," George and Sapnap both finish the music video in silence, sentimentally reflecting with a simple "that was nice."

Cara "Captain Puffy," also reacted to the music video on stream. She makes note of the polished animation style at different points during the video, saying;

"This looks really good! Like even the crumples in his shirt. This is really well done."

After the credits roll, Captain Puffy closes her thoughts on the video by lightheartedly teasing the faceless creator about his animated character's pillow size, and leaving a supportive comment on the official music video;

"I'm not gonna lie, that's kind of a small pillow, but you know... that was really, really, really, really, really good! Holy heck!"

While there haven't been an abundance of on-stream reactions to the animated music video compared to the release of the lyrical video, it's safe to say plenty of friends and fellow creators of the faceless Minecraft streamer have reached out and expressed their support and encouragement.

