Potential new buff for Lifeline that could make her overpowered in Apex Legends

Apex Legends players are constantly devising new ways to dominate their opponents on its various maps. It is one of the facets of the game that has made it one of the most famous battle royale hero shooters of all time. Its Legends and gunplay set it apart from any other title in its genre.

One of these Legends, Lifeline, is the sixth most popular in-game, with a pick rate of 5.8% in Season 11. She remains popular among players despite having her Res-Shield removed from her passive. Many Lifeline mains believe that this nerf was too much for the combat medic.

As a result, the community has been asking for a buff to Lifeline, and an Apex Legends modder, Archtux, has put forward his suggestion. This would make Lifeline mains satisfied and has the potential to make her one of the best picks in the game.

Archtux's Lifeline buff would make it an unstoppable force in Apex Legends

The idea of the buff was developed in the YouTuber's R5Reloaded server and is a change to her passive. The idea is to have Lifeline's healing drone always follow her while she's on the move. This means that the character would constantly be regenerating health throughout fights.

Not only will Lifeline have a constant source of healing, but this would also mean that she won't have to stay behind cover in fights. The drone could also block bullets with effective positioning, making her almost impossible to takedown.

How would this buff change the meta?

Although the Apex Legends community has taken well to the idea of the buff, there is concern whether it would make Lifeline too overpowered. Buffing such a popular Legend to this extent would have enormous consequences on the meta and balance of the game.

Apex Legends INTEL @apex_intel



Deploy D.O.C to revive teammates. D.O.C. will deploy a shield and revive Lifeline’s teammate, leaving Lifeline free to defend or revive someone else.

#ApexLegends The Lifeline buff!Deploy D.O.C to revive teammates. D.O.C. will deploy a shield and revive Lifeline’s teammate, leaving Lifeline free to defend or revive someone else. The Lifeline buff!🔶Deploy D.O.C to revive teammates. D.O.C. will deploy a shield and revive Lifeline’s teammate, leaving Lifeline free to defend or revive someone else. #ApexLegends https://t.co/6v7cxUBeza

A constant source of healing would be enough to reverse gunfights, and such a buff would ensure that Lifeline almost always has the upper hand. It would risk making her the best solo carry in the game and not leave a lot of other Legends worth picking.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the idea for the buff does demonstrate that Lifeline players are desperate for a buff to their favorite character. It would be interesting to see how Respawn Entertainment responds to these concerns and whether they will consider adding this buff to the main game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer