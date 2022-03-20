Potential Warzone glitch in Arsenal POI is making players get wall-hack like exploits

The history of bugs, glitches, and cheaters in Warzone is long and something that Raven Software and Activision have actively fought against. The accessible nature of the free-to-play game makes it a soft target for cheat users.

Activision recently upgraded Ricochet to combat the problem. However, not every cheat user uses cheats, as one such scenario has appeared. Part of the map in the game seems to behave like a glitch that's being used negatively.

There have been many glitches in Warzone over the years. Some of these glitches haven't affected the game too much. Like the present one, others are creating a lot of nuisance for the players.

It all belongs to another POI like the previous one, which was there with the mines. The current one is different but is no less problematic for the players.

Arsenal POI bug is creating massive problems for Warzone players

The latest problem seems to have arisen at the Arsenal POI. The exact location is at a building on the south side of Arsenal. The POI is of strategic importance as it aligns with players trying to rotate to the center of the map. However, the recent issue with the location has made the game exploitative for some players.

Based on a clip posted by the player u/ClubSodaKiller, there seems to be a strange glitch with the building. When the user noticed a car inside a building and tried to investigate, they were shot down by an invisible enemy.

However, there was no ghost as the kill cam revealed something bizarre. The player who shot down ClubSodaKiller was under the building. The location of that player should be inaccessible under normal circumstances.

Due to the glitch, some players are going underground. However, they can perfectly see what's going on above them. The ground doesn't stop the bullets from flying out.

Other players also stated that the situation was happening to them. This glitch reminds of a similar one in Warzone in the past. There used to be a Trello card stating that Raven Software had detected a problem.

While that earlier work denoted on the Trello board was completed, the problem persisted. It's unclear if it's the same problem as before or a new one created by recent patches.

Raven Software is yet to acknowledge the current problem, which means that there's yet to be any fix. However, the developers have taken cues from social media posts in the past to fix issues in Warzone.

Unless the latest issue is quickly resolved, it could become a major headache for many players in the coming days. With a potential glitch out in the open, other players may also try to exploit it for their benefit.

