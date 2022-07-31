Powerful Dragon attacking strategies to complete the Lizard Blizzard challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans developers continuously release new challenges and tournaments for players to earn rewards like magic items, resources, gems, potions, experience, and more. Every week a new troop challenge is introduced in which players must win multiplayer battles using a specific troop in the army composition.

The Lizard Blizzard challenge is the latest in-game troop challenge, where players must add Dragons to their army composition and win ten multiplayer battles to earn rewards like Builder Potion, experience, and more. Players must complete the challenge by August 2 to unlock all the rewards, so use powerful Dragon attacking strategies to win ten multiplayer battles as soon as possible.

The number of Dragons to use in multiplayer battles depends upon the Town Hall level, as Town Hall 13 players must use at least two Dragons in multiplayer battles to complete the challenge. The in-game description of the Lizard Blizzard challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"Deliver flames of fury and visit devastation to your enemy's villages when you train Dragons during this troop event."

This article will explore the top three Dragon attacking strategies in Clash of Clans to complete the Lizard Blizzard challenge and earn rewards.

Powerful Dragon attacking strategies in Clash of Clans

3) DragLoon

The Army Composition for TH8 DragLoon attacking strategy is as follows:

20 Balloons

5 Dragons

2 Healing Spells

1 Rage Spell

Barbarian King

Dragon (Clan castle)

DragLoon is a very effective Dragons attack strategy since the Balloons directly target the buildings, allowing the Dragons to destroy the center of the base. It can be used in multiplayer combat to complete the Lizard Blizzard challenge and get rewards.

Targeting anti-air defenses like Archer Towers, Wizard Towers, Inferno Towers, and Air Defenses should be done with enough Balloons. While certain Dragons should be employed to destroy external construction, Balloons should be used to tank Dragons and attack defenders. Players can add a few Baby Dragons and Minions to help Dragons clear outside structures.

2) Mass Dragons

The Army Composition for TH10 Mass Dragons attacking strategy is as follows:

10 Dragons

1 Rage spell

8 Balloons

6 Lightning spells

3 Freeze spells

Balloons (Clan castle)

One of the most effective and well-liked offensive techniques in Clash of Clans is the use of mass dragons. Through cooperative attacks, the Lizard Blizzard challenge can be completed using this technique at any Town Hall level. Bases with basic air defenses and air sweepers make for the finest attacking targets.

One of the most powerful airstrikes comes from the Dragons because of their high hitpoints and damage, which makes defenders find it tough to withstand their mass onslaught. Players can switch spells, such as Lightning for a Freeze or Rage spell. In clan castles, players are allowed to bring max-level Dragons or Balloons to support allied Dragons.

1) Queen Walk DragLoon

The Army Composition for TH10 Queen Walk DragLoon attacking strategy is as follows:

5 Healers

6 Dragons

8 Balloons

1 Baby Dragon

1 Heal Spell

3 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

Balloons (Clan castle)

One of Clash of Clans' most potent air attack techniques, Queen Walk DragLoon is especially useful in online matches. Using the right combination of healers, the Archer Queen, Dragons, Balloons, and spells, this strategy can ensure at least two stars.

With this offensive attack strategy in Clash of Clans, you can use Queen Walk to overwhelm more defenses before the real DragLoon attack. You may swiftly take out a corner by forming a funnel with the Archer Queen, allowing Balloons and Dragons to quickly destroy the remaining fortress.

