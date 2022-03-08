"Pretty sexist thing to type": Disguised Toast exposes sexist viewer

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” recently put a viewer of their stream on blast, making it known he doesn’t tolerate sexist behavior on his watch. During a recent Valorant stream, a viewer said they could understand why Valorant streamer JasonR doesn’t play with female Valorant players.

Disguised Toast refused to let that slide and exposed the viewer, highlighting their follows and making it perfectly clear that attitude isn't welcome.

“Pretty sexist thing to type. You’re a piece of s**t, and I’m actually curious about people like this sometimes.”

Disguised Toast exposes sexist viewer after uncalled for remark

This happened at the end of a Valorant game, where, before moving on, Jeremy said he needed to go yell at a viewer in his chat. The viewer in question had started following the stream 12 minutes before the event and had said only one thing. His comment was regarding Valorant streamer JasonR.

“Who are those girls man, I kind of get JasonR now lol.”

Disguised Toast could have let it go, as his chat is pretty active, but chose to instead make a point by highlighting the viewer, bumbleb01. While in a call with Sykkuno, the streamer pulled up Twitch's database that allowed him to see who a user follows on the platform.

“I’m actually curious about people like this sometimes, so I checked who they’re following. Who do they follow?”

It was quick enough to pull up the viewer’s follow list through the Twitch database and reveal that the Twitch user actually follows quite a few female streamers, not to mention female Valorant streamers.

“There’s a lot of women over here. You got Amouranth, what looks like plenty of female Valorant streamers, so, so a lot of girl streamers.”

Disguised Toast could have just made his point here and been done with it, but decided to absolutely roast the viewer.

“I don’t understand why you would go to a channel to flame, like women, when clearly, you have an obsession with women. Maybe because you can’t get any and you are jealous of guy streamers who are able to have normal friendships with women? Well, that is something you’ll never have, ok?”

The user was banned and the streamer made an example of them. Jeremy made sure that everyone understood this kind of behavior was not welcome on his stream. The topic concluded at 04:03:06 with the streamer talking about how it was it was one thing to hate woman, but to hate them because of inability to be with anyone was different.

Social media supports Disguised Toast roasting the sexist viewer

There were quite a few responses across social media to Disguised Toast putting this viewer on blast, and the overwhelming majority of it was positive. One Twitter user linked the clip and approved of the move by the streamer.

:D @kkoii721 clips.twitch.tv/ObservantMagni… Toast goes off on a sexist chatter Toast goes off on a sexist chatter 🔥clips.twitch.tv/ObservantMagni…

:D @kkoii721 Very hot of him Very hot of him

There were many people in the YouTube comment thread talked about Jeremy making character growth from being a former incel/misogynist. This is likely in reference to the streamer making a Twitlonger, apologizing for a history of problematic comments and statements on his streams.

Disguised Toast has made serious character growth, doing what he can to be less problematic (Image via YouTube)

The streamer has had criticisms leveled at him in the past from racism and worse. The streamer has gone from that to openly calling out sexist behavior in his stream when he sees it, and the viewers are here for it.

Several users on YouTube are glad to see what they feel is growth on the part of the streamer (Image via YouTube)

The general response from the clip was positive, with people loving watching a sexist Twitch viewer get roasted, to Sykkuno's background commentary making it all far more entertaining. One thing is for certain is that viewer will not be returning to Jeremy's stream anytime soon.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan