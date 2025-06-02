"Prey hide in the sounds of the wild": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1062 (Tuesday, June 3, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 3, 2025, are now available. This daily challenge has gained significant traction among the global community of League of Legends players. To arrive at the correct solution, one must possess a comprehensive understanding of the lore associated with the champions in this highly popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1062nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Prey hide in the sounds of the wild—listen, then strike."
Fizz, Nidalee, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1062nd edition (June 3, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 3, 2025, are:
- Classic: Fizz
- Quote: Nidalee
- Ability: Hwei; Bonus: E (Subject: Torment)
- Emoji: Twitch
- Splash Art: Kassadin; Bonus: Hextech Kassadin
The solution identified by the Classic LoLdle on June 3, 2025, is Fizz. The hint associated with the Quote puzzle refers to Nidalee, a champion frequently selected for the Jungler role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is found within Hwei's E ability, known as "Subject: Torment." The Emoji puzzle alludes to Twitch, while the Splash Art is linked to the Hextech skin of Kassadin.
LoL patch 25.11 notes: Garen adjustments, Smolder nerfs, and more
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1061 (June 2): Tristana, Sejuani, Tahm Kench, Zed, Nautilus
- LoLdle 1060 (June 1): Seraphine, Morgana, Thresh, Twisted Fate, Shen
- LoLdle 1059 (May 31): K'Sante, Zoe, Warwick, Zeri, Camille
- LoLdle 1058 (May 30): Yasuo, Kayn, Jhin, Janna, Vel'Koz
- LoLdle 1057 (May 29): LeBlanc, Soraka, Lissandra, Veigar, Volibear
- LoLdle 1056 (May 28): Ryze, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Diana, Yasuo
- LoLdle 1055 (May 27): Akshan, Braum, Varus, Rengar, Lulu
- LoLdle 1054 (May 26): Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner
- LoLdle 1053 (May 25): Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser
The answers to the 1063rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 4, 2025.
