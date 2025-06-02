  • home icon
"Prey hide in the sounds of the wild": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1062 (Tuesday, June 3, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 02, 2025 21:33 GMT
Hextech Kassadin in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Hextech Kassadin in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for June 3, 2025, are now available. This daily challenge has gained significant traction among the global community of League of Legends players. To arrive at the correct solution, one must possess a comprehensive understanding of the lore associated with the champions in this highly popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1062nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Prey hide in the sounds of the wild—listen, then strike."

Fizz, Nidalee, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1062nd edition (June 3, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 3, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Fizz
  • Quote: Nidalee
  • Ability: Hwei; Bonus: E (Subject: Torment)
  • Emoji: Twitch
  • Splash Art: Kassadin; Bonus: Hextech Kassadin

The solution identified by the Classic LoLdle on June 3, 2025, is Fizz. The hint associated with the Quote puzzle refers to Nidalee, a champion frequently selected for the Jungler role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is found within Hwei's E ability, known as "Subject: Torment." The Emoji puzzle alludes to Twitch, while the Splash Art is linked to the Hextech skin of Kassadin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1061 (June 2): Tristana, Sejuani, Tahm Kench, Zed, Nautilus
  • LoLdle 1060 (June 1): Seraphine, Morgana, Thresh, Twisted Fate, Shen
  • LoLdle 1059 (May 31): K'Sante, Zoe, Warwick, Zeri, Camille
  • LoLdle 1058 (May 30): Yasuo, Kayn, Jhin, Janna, Vel'Koz
  • LoLdle 1057 (May 29): LeBlanc, Soraka, Lissandra, Veigar, Volibear
  • LoLdle 1056 (May 28): Ryze, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Diana, Yasuo
  • LoLdle 1055 (May 27): Akshan, Braum, Varus, Rengar, Lulu
  • LoLdle 1054 (May 26): Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner
  • LoLdle 1053 (May 25): Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser

The answers to the 1063rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 4, 2025.

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

