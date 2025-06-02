"They will feed my boar": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1061 (Monday, June 2, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 2, 2025, are now available. This daily challenge has garnered substantial popularity within the worldwide community of League of Legends players. Achieving the correct solution requires a thorough understanding of the lore surrounding the champions in this extensively played multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1061st edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"They will feed my boar"

Tristana, Sejuani, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1061st edition (June 2, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 2, 2025, are:

Classic : Tristana

: Tristana Quote : Sejuani

: Sejuani Ability : Tahm Kench; Bonus : E (Thick Skin)

: Tahm Kench; : E (Thick Skin) Emoji : Zed

: Zed Splash Art: Nautilus; Bonus: Subterranean Nautilus

The Classic LoLdle from June 2, 2025, identifies Tristana as the solution. The hint related to the Quote puzzle pertains to Sejuani, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Tahm Kench's E ability, referred to as "Thick Skin." The Emoji puzzle points to Zed, whereas the Splash Art is associated with the Subterranean skin of Nautilus.

Ad

Also read — LoL patch 25.11 notes: Garen adjustments, Smolder nerfs, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1060 (June 1) : Seraphine, Morgana, Thresh, Twisted Fate, Shen

: Seraphine, Morgana, Thresh, Twisted Fate, Shen LoLdle 1059 (May 31) : K'Sante, Zoe, Warwick, Zeri, Camille

: K'Sante, Zoe, Warwick, Zeri, Camille LoLdle 1058 (May 30) : Yasuo, Kayn, Jhin, Janna, Vel'Koz

: Yasuo, Kayn, Jhin, Janna, Vel'Koz LoLdle 1057 (May 29) : LeBlanc, Soraka, Lissandra, Veigar, Volibear

: LeBlanc, Soraka, Lissandra, Veigar, Volibear LoLdle 1056 (May 28) : Ryze, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Diana, Yasuo

: Ryze, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Diana, Yasuo LoLdle 1055 (May 27) : Akshan, Braum, Varus, Rengar, Lulu

: Akshan, Braum, Varus, Rengar, Lulu LoLdle 1054 (May 26) : Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner

: Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner LoLdle 1053 (May 25) : Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser

: Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser LoLdle 1052 (May 24) : Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger

: Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger LoLdle 1051 (May 23): Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate

Ad

The answers to the 1062nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 3, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.