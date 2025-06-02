"They will feed my boar": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1061 (Monday, June 2, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 2, 2025, are now available. This daily challenge has garnered substantial popularity within the worldwide community of League of Legends players. Achieving the correct solution requires a thorough understanding of the lore surrounding the champions in this extensively played multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1061st edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"They will feed my boar"
Tristana, Sejuani, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1061st edition (June 2, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 2, 2025, are:
- Classic: Tristana
- Quote: Sejuani
- Ability: Tahm Kench; Bonus: E (Thick Skin)
- Emoji: Zed
- Splash Art: Nautilus; Bonus: Subterranean Nautilus
The Classic LoLdle from June 2, 2025, identifies Tristana as the solution. The hint related to the Quote puzzle pertains to Sejuani, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Tahm Kench's E ability, referred to as "Thick Skin." The Emoji puzzle points to Zed, whereas the Splash Art is associated with the Subterranean skin of Nautilus.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1060 (June 1): Seraphine, Morgana, Thresh, Twisted Fate, Shen
- LoLdle 1059 (May 31): K'Sante, Zoe, Warwick, Zeri, Camille
- LoLdle 1058 (May 30): Yasuo, Kayn, Jhin, Janna, Vel'Koz
- LoLdle 1057 (May 29): LeBlanc, Soraka, Lissandra, Veigar, Volibear
- LoLdle 1056 (May 28): Ryze, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Diana, Yasuo
- LoLdle 1055 (May 27): Akshan, Braum, Varus, Rengar, Lulu
- LoLdle 1054 (May 26): Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner
- LoLdle 1053 (May 25): Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser
- LoLdle 1052 (May 24): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 1051 (May 23): Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate
The answers to the 1062nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 3, 2025.
