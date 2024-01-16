Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: Best Athra Surge abilities

Athra Surges are powerful abilities you obtain during the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown game. Each skill is valuable while fighting difficult enemies or swiftly dispatching waves of enemies. Each Athra Surge is unique, offering a range of benefits, such as diverse stat boosts, healing capabilities, and dealing tremendous damage to opponents. Ten of these skills exist in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

While all of these are beneficial in their own right, several stand out above the rest. Here are a few better ones to help you on your journey through Ancient Persia.

Best Athra Surges in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

These powerful abilities can be charged by parrying and damaging enemies (Image via Ubisoft)

Sargon can use Athra Surges in battle by filling up his Athra meter, which can be found in the bottom right of the screen and built up by striking adversaries or parrying their strikes. Each of these powers has several levels that consume varying amounts of the bar; for example, the more effective the Surge attack is, the more bar it will consume.

Here are some of the best Athra abilities to make your adventure throughout Mount Qaf easier.

Bahamut's Rage: Deals massive damage in a big AoE (area of effect). This is particularly useful against mobs of enemies or to effectively reduce a boss's HP bar.

Deals massive damage in a big AoE (area of effect). This is particularly useful against mobs of enemies or to effectively reduce a boss's HP bar. Bahman's Breath: This Surge is a defensive spell as it casts a small zone that heals you and pushes back nearby enemies.

This Surge is a defensive spell as it casts a small zone that heals you and pushes back nearby enemies. Wind of Sistan: Deals high AoE (area of effect damage) and keeps enemies stunned as long as the surge is active. Effective against large mobs of enemies.

Deals high AoE (area of effect damage) and keeps enemies stunned as long as the surge is active. Effective against large mobs of enemies. Haryadhana's Might: Sargon teleports above the enemies and deals massive AoE (area of effect) damage. Effective against large groups of enemies.

Sargon teleports above the enemies and deals massive AoE (area of effect) damage. Effective against large groups of enemies. Soul of Gilgamesh: Buffs Sargon's offensive power by increasing various stats temporarily. It also gives him a temporary defense boost that decreases melee damage taken from enemies.

Each Athra Surge in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown can be obtained by defeating the various bosses that Sargon will encounter throughout the game. These foes can be challenging, and you must be very careful while dealing with them.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will officially launch on January 18, 2024. Created by Ubisoft Montpelier, the development studio behind the Rayman series, it focuses on a more puzzle-platformer gameplay approach placed in a 2.5D viewpoint with Metroidvania-inspired gameplay.

The Lost Crown also introduces a new protagonist, Sargon, who must travel throughout ancient Persia to rescue Prince Ghassan. You can read the review of the game here.

