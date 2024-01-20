PS5 Genshin Impact starter set: Free character skin, offer region, price, release date, and more

Genshin Impact is collaborating with PlayStation 5 to release a starter bundle. Purchasing this set will let players gain rewards like name cards, Primogems, and skins. The contents of this set weren't revealed in the 4.4 livestream, confusing many players on the availability of the skin selector in the game.

Sadly, it has been confirmed to be a console-exclusive feature and not just another reward from the Lantern Rite.

Pre-sales of the PlayStation 5 Genshin Impact edition will start on January 20, 2024, with the final release scheduled for January 26, 2024. Alongside a console, a redemption card will grant all the rewards. This article will list everything regarding the starter set in detail.

All rewards from the Genshin Impact PlayStation 5 set

The Genshin Impact's PlayStation 5 set is being released to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Rite Festival in v4.4. With numerous rewards being handed out through the update, console-exclusive players can now add much more to their inventory via the 4-star skin selector, redemption cards for Primogems, and more.

1) Release date and price

As mentioned, the pre-sales have been scheduled for January 20 in Mainland China, alongside the final release on January 26, 2024. According to a post from Bilibili, the retail price should be 3,599 Yuan, including a thin and light console with the optical drive version and the redemption card with the rewards.

2) All rewards

Here is a list of all rewards tied to the redemption card in the Genshin Impact PS5 starter set:

4-star skin selector × 1

Namecard × 1

Primogems × 800

Hero's Wit × 10

Mora × 10,000

From a player's viewpoint, having additional Primogems added to one's inventory is always beneficial. Additionally, any one of the 4-star skins added throughout the game will be given away for free. Some of these skins are as follows:

Twilight Blossom for Ganyu

Frostflower Dew for Shenhe

Bamboo Rain for Xinqiu

Blossoming Starlight for Klee

Sailwind Shadow for Kaeya

A Sobriquet Under Shade for Lisa

Spring bloom Missive for Ayaka

Ein Immernachtstraum for Fischl

Orchid's Evening Gown for Ninguang

Opulent Splendor for Keqing

Summertime Sparkle for Barbara

Sea Breeze Dandelion for Jean

Genshin Impact 4.4 is adding many options to farm Primogems via the Lantern Rite event. With an option to pick up a free 4-star character, players with the starter set can add to the Lantern celebration to bag one of the abovementioned skins and in-game materials.

Note that this bundle is exclusive to China, and copies of the PlayStation 5 or the redemption code won't be sold in global regions.