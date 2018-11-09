PUBG News: PUBG free to download for Xbox users; PS4 release imminent

PUBG

Recently PlayerUnknown's Battleground devs revealed that PC/Xbox version would be getting new contents from their collaboration with DC. PUBG X DC's Suicide Squad crossover will bring you some of your favourite antagonist from Suicide Squad to play. A post from Xbox's official Twitter account previously revealed an event which will take place on 10th November from 3 PM CT.

Tune in to #X018 at 3 PM CT November 10 for:

🐔Big #PUBG news

🏹The Forge expansion for Shadow of the #TombRaider

🧟#StateofDecay2 updates

👀And more exclusive lookshttps://t.co/II5cAODlxn pic.twitter.com/7P0csGpVba — Xbox (@Xbox) November 5, 2018

The Microsoft Xbox event will include PlayerUnknown's Battleground News, Forge Expansion for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, State of Decay 2 looks along with some new looks and skins, which will be probably related to PUBG. By the new looks of it, Microsoft may be hinting at the Joker and Harley Quinn looks for PC/Xbox which was made possible by PUBG's latest collaboration with DC, the "PUBG X Suicide Squad crossover".

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Xbox is free to download right now. It can be downloaded from Xbox Marketplace, the offer being valid till Sunday. This is the second major game made free to users as we already saw at BlizzCon Destiny 2 was made free to PC users if they download the game between the offer period.

The Xbox event on 10th November are covering all 3rd party games, there is no news of any Xbox exclusive game to be revealed is at the event. Xbox timed exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battleground is at its end of exclusivity, as PlayerUnknown's Battleground is getting a PS4 release this December. Many details confirming the PS4 release of PlayerUnknown's battleground have been revealed. I will cover every detail regarding PUBG's PS4 release revealed up till now in another article, so don't forget to check Sportskeeda frequently.

