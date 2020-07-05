PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update: Release date, upcoming features and more

PUBG Mobile is all set to receive its next update in a few days. Tencent Games has confirmed that version 0.19.0 update will roll out for the mobile game on July 7.

Recently, the developers have also confirmed the addition of a new map called Livik on the official Twitter handle of PUBG Mobile, which will be available in PUBG Mobile under the classic section. In this article, we will take a look at the features that will be included in the upcoming patch.

On July 7th, update 0.19.0 launches along with the first-ever PUBG MOBILE exclusive Map Livik 🏔️. Are you ready to face this new challenge head-on?



Get in on the action now 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5q4obP pic.twitter.com/TdYg2fjxM1 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 29, 2020

Before looking at the new features, it's important to note that the version number of the upcoming patch is 0.19.0. The update will be rolled out at any time on the scheduled date.

The beta version for the same was released a month ago, which pretty much revealed everything about the new features of the update. The very first addition is the Livik map which the fans are expectantly waiting to play on.

The map includes various terrains and has similarities with other maps in the game. Furthermore, an exclusive vehicle monster truck and shotgun weapon have also been introduced in the Livik map.

When 0.19.1 beta version was released, the officials listed a new bonfire mode in the list of patch notes. In this mode, various statues will be spawned across the map which will deliver supplies to the players.

In a recent video posted by Mr Ghost Gaming, the leaker revealed that the upcoming Season 14 will be titled 'Spark the flame'. The Season 14 which is going to release soon as a part of 0.19.0 update will feature several new rewards, outfits, gun skins and much more in the game.

There's no doubt the upcoming 0.19.0 update is going to be special for the PUBG Mobile community and Tencent Games will keep pushing out these kind of updates in the future.

