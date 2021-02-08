PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update for Android (global): APK download link for worldwide users

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 update received quite the response from players upon release. But the developers aren't resting on their laurels, having prepared for the next upgrade via the beta stage.

Players can download and try new features in the beta before they are introduced in the game's global iteration. There are many new features added to the beta iteration, and one of the most popular ones is the new map - Karakin.

This article offers a detailed guide to download the PUBG Mobile global version 1.3 beta update.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

How to download PUBG Mobile global version 1.3 beta using APK file

Note: The APK file's size is 624 MB, so users must ensure that they have sufficient space on their devices before downloading the APK file.

Here is the APK download link for PUBG Mobile global version 1.3 beta update.

Players can follow the steps below to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta:

Step 1: They need to download the APK file of the beta version from the link provided above.

Step 2: After that, users must locate and install the APK. The 'install from unknown source' option should be enabled if not done previously.

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, they must run PUBG Mobile and select the desired resource pack. After the download is finished, they need to press the guest option.

Press the yellow button

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, prompting users to enter the Invitation Code.

Step 5: After entering the same, they must press the yellow button below it.

The game will run seamlessly, and players can try out the new features in the beta update.

In case the users encounter a parsing error while installing the beta file, they can download it again and follow the same steps as above.

