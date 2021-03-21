PUBG Mobile 1.3 update Season 18: Full list of challenges revealed

The Royale Pass is arguably one of the most sought-after items in PUBG Mobile. It offers plenty of in-game cosmetics like multiple outfits and numerous skins of items comprising parachutes, vehicles, and more.

Players have to complete numerous daily and weekly challenge missions to earn RP Points and advance through the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile. The weekly tasks are released every seven days, though they are unlocked a week ahead for players who have purchased the RP EZ Mission License.

This article provides a list of all the weekly challenge missions available for players to date in PUBG Mobile.

Week 1 missions

Here are the week one challenge missions in PUBG Mobile:

#1 Kill 30 enemies with M416 in Classic mode. (125 RP Points)

#2 Choose 1 of 3 missions (75 RP Points)

Land on any rooftop in School (Erangel) 3 times in Classic mode.

Land on any rooftop in Ha Tinh (Sanhok) 3 times in Classic mode.

Land on any rooftop in Water Treatment (Miramar) 3 times in Classic mode.

#3 Give 20 LIKEs to teammates (75 RP Points)

#4 Pick up Pistol in 20 matches in Classic mode (75 RP Points)

#5 Travel more than 10000m while operating any vehicle with teammates in it in Classic mode (75 RP Points)

#6 Choose 1 of 3 missions (150 RP Points)

Invite Friends to team up in Power Armor mode and complete seven matches.

Complete ten matches with Friends in Classic mode.

Complete ten matches with Friends in Team Arena.

#7 Deal a total of 750 damage with headshots in Classic mode (75 RP Points)

#8 Use Energy Drink 30 times in Classic mode (75 RP Points)

Week 2 missions

As stated earlier, these missions are available only for the Royale Pass EZ Mission License for the time being.

#1 Choose 1 of 3 missions (150 RP Points)

Kill eight enemies with Mini14 in Classic mode.

Kill eight enemies with VSS in Classic mode.

Kill eight enemies with SKS in Classic mode.

#2 Choose 1 of 2 missions (75 RP Points)

Eliminate 200 enemies with the AUG A3 in Arena

Kill ten enemies with AUG A3 in Classic mode.

#3 Win a Classic match one time while wearing a Spetsnaz Helmet (Lv 3) (75 RP Points)

#4 Pick up Ghillie Suit in six matches in Classic mode (75 RP Points)

#5 Win 30 times in Arena (125 RP Points)

#6 Choose 1 of 3 missions (75 RP Points)

Land on any rooftop in Paradise Resort (Sanhok) 3 times in Classic mode.

Land on any rooftop in Pecado (Miramar) 3 times in Classic mode.

Land on any rooftop in Sosnovka Military Base (Erangel) 3 times in Classic mode.

#7 Choose 1 of 2 missions (75 RP Points)

Kill 20 enemies with M762 in Classic mode.

Eliminate 200 enemies with M762 in Arena.

#8 Pick up 4x Scope in 10 matches in Classic mode (75 RP Points)

