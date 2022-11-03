PUBG Mobile 2.3 update expected features, size, beta download link, and more

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular Battle Royale titles in mobile gaming. The game is played by millions across the world daily. To improve gamers' experience, Tencent Games brings periodic updates with plenty of changes and new additions.

They have recently released the beta variant for the upcoming 2.3 update. Based on the beta, the update is set to incorporate abundant features. Gamers worldwide can expect the upcoming variant to have a size of between 600-750 MB.

New features that PUBG Mobile players can expect in the upcoming 2.3 update

1) New Football Gameplay

New "Football Carnival" Themed Area

The upgrade to the mine pit makes it the home to the Football Carnival, featuring Middle Eastern architecture, plenty of resources, and themed-related gears. Zorb Football Vehicle can be used to travel quickly around the Carnival using the rail system. The Football Carnival has its own treasury containing great resources. Launchers will available around Football Carnival for a limited time. Respawn Cards will help eliminated players return back to a particular match.

Football Arena

Football Arenas will spawn at random in specific areas and will be marked on the mini-map. To obtain supplies, players can go to an Arena and score goals with Wonder Football. Those who score a goal in all Arenas within a specific area will receive a special Easter-egg reward.

2) Classic Map Updates

Erangel

New Supply Warehouse can be found in Erangel and can help players get resources. The new Vehicle Radar available in the Supply Shop, can be used to scan for vacant vehicles in the vicinity. Improvements have been made to Stalber as three cable car lines allow players to traverse the area quickly.

Livik

New weather dawn and dusk has been added for a fresh visual experience. Refinery Improvements: Changes in stage for better BR experience

Players who are willing to download the latest beta variant on their Android devices can do so by clicking on the following links:

Android (x32)

Link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

Android (x64)

Link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android_1.html

Expected release date and time of the forthcoming 2.3 update in PUBG Mobile

The upcoming PUBG Mobile 2.3 update will be the calendar year's sixth and final major update. Gamers across the globe can expect the update to roll out between November 11 and 15. However, based on the calculations, the most likely release date is November 13.

Expected release time of PUBG Mobile 2.3 update on November 13 in various regions:

Bangladesh: 6.00 am

Nepal: 5.45 am

England: 12.00 am

Pakistan: 5.00 am

USA: 7.00 pm on November 12 (New York Time)

Russia: 5.00 am - 6.00 am

Indonesia: 6.00 am - 7.00 am

Japan: 10.00 am

The ongoing C3S8 Month 16 "Nights of the Fables" Royale Pass is set to end on November 19, highlighting that the new season, C3S9, and the M17 Royale Pass will be introduced in the game on November 20.

Since every major update is released nearly a week before the start of the new season, the timeframe above has been adjusted.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Players in the country are requested not to install or play the BR title or its beta on their devices.

