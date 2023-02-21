PUBG Mobile 2.5 update expected release date and time for all regions

After its introduction in 2018, PUBG Mobile revolutionized the battle royale gaming genre. Since then, the game has seen an enormous surge in popularity, with millions of gamers worldwide flocking to enjoy the BR mode every day.

To further enhance the gaming experience, Tencent Games regularly introduces new updates that bring in new features, modes, mechanisms, items, cosmetics, and more.

The ongoing 2.4 update has been a tremendous success, but many players are already eagerly anticipating the release of the next major update.

When can PUBG Mobile users expect the 2.5 update?

The 2.5 update will be the second major update of 2023. Players around the globe can expect the update to be released worldwide between March 3 and March 10, with March 5 being the most likely date.

PUBG Mobile 2.5 update release time on March 5 in different regions:

Bangladesh: 6 am

Nepal: 5:45 am

England: 12 am

Pakistan: 5 am

USA: 7 pm on March 4 (New York Time)

Russia: 5 am - 6 am

Indonesia: 6 am - 7 am

Japan: 10 am

There have been delays in the release of recent updates for the game across different regions and devices. As such, it is likely that the upcoming 2.5 update for PUBG Mobile will also be rolled out by Tencent Games over several days.

Players should ensure they have enough storage and data to download the update once it becomes available for their device. They should also inform their in-game friends to do the same, as PUBG Mobile does not allow players with different versions to play together. To download the update, players should use the official APK or visit the Google Play Store or App Store.

List of features expected to be added in PUBG Mobile 2.5 update

Tencent Games has recently released the patch notes for the 2.5 beta variant.

Here are some of the new features that are expected to be included in the 2.5 beta version of the game:

Map: Erangel

Themed Areas: In the Imagination Plaza, gamers can unlock crates to get advanced resources by occupying marked structures. Once the four marked structures are unlocked, they can compete for the large crate with the "5" logo and obtain more resources. More crates are available in smaller themed areas, the Imagination District.

New item - Block Cover is found in three shapes in crates all over the map. Using them spawns a protective wall, which have multiple uses.

New item - Portable Trampoline can be found in crates all over the map. Once placed, players can launch themselves into the air with one touch.

New item - Portable Cannon can be found in crates all over the map. Once placed, players can launch various throwables over a distance.

In addition, according to leaks, the new update will see the game collaborating with automobile giants, Bugatti.

Furthermore, the update will see the introduction of a new season and RP. The ongoing Cycle 4 Season 10 Month 20 Royale Pass will conclude on March 20, which implies that the new C4S11 and the Month 21 Royale Pass will be introduced on March 21.

Note: Indian players must abstain from downloading PUBG Mobile as it is banned by the Indian government.

