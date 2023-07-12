PUBG Mobile 2.7 update: All 5 characters and their skills in Dragon Ball Super Battle Royale explained

The latest 2.7 version update of PUBG Mobile brings in an exhilarating collaboration with the most loved manga and anime series, Dragon Ball Super. This epic collaboration features fan favorite Saiyans - Son Goku, Ultimate Gohan, Vegeta, Namekian Piccolo, and frost demon Frieza. Players can choose among these characters, use their skills, and grab the chicken dinner.

The Dragon Ball Super characters are available in Battle Royale: Dragon Ball Super mode featuring a separate anime-style map with a 1.6 x 1.6 km dimension. This exclusive battle royale mode will be available from July 15 until September 4, 2023. This article provides all details about new Dragon Ball Super characters and their powers in PUBG Mobile.

All Dragon Ball Super characters and their skills in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile fans can rest their firearms and equip the power of Dragon Ball heroes to dominate the battlefield. There are five heroes, each with a unique Standard and Charged attack and a Special skill. Using Standard and Charged attack requires picking up their respective Ki energy.

Players can spam their opponents with Standard attacks, whereas Charged attacks deal more damage and require charging by simply tapping the button. Special skills, on the other hand, are unique to the characters and define their combat style. Below is a detailed explanation of all five heroes and their skills:

Son Goku

The protagonist of the Dragon Ball franchise, Son Goku, wreaks violent damage with Standard attacks in PUBG Mobile. His Standard attack is reliable and provides stability in mid to close-range combat. It fires Kidan back-to-back, inflicting area damage upon contact.

Goku's Charged attack vandalizes opponents continuously, releasing a Kamehameha type of energy. His Special skill enables him to quickly dash to the desired direction and surprise attack enemies in close range or escape from the enemies. PUBG Mobile players can use them up to three times consecutively.

Vegeta

Vegeta, the lifelong rival of Goku in the Dragon Ball series, possesses a Standard attack that fires Kidan consecutively. He can be super helpful in mid to close-range fights. However, one must predict the opponent's movement and shoot accordingly to best benefit from it.

Vegeta's Charged attack allows firing numerous Kidan simultaneously, dealing limited area damage. While hitting enemies, Vegeta gains Energy that charges his Special skill. Using it discharges all accumulated Energy, dealing immense harm in the enemy's direction.

Ultimate Gohan

The transformed version of Son Gohan, Ultimate Gohan, is another character that the Dragon Ball Super collaboration brought to PUBG Mobile. His Standard attack unleashes Kidan promptly to destroy one's opponents. Gohan can switch his aiming into ADS mode, similar to using firearms.

One can use Ultimate Gohan's Charged attack to fire a single Kidan, damaging close-range enemies immediately. This Dragon Ball Super hero provides excellent utility for players who prefer close combat.

Gohan has a good trick up his sleeves if opponents overwhelm him in close range. Ultimate Gohan's Special skill enables him to generate a spherical barrier for a limited duration, blocking the opponents' attacks. This barrier has 500 Health points and dissolves once its health depletes.

Piccolo

The latest update version 2.7 brings this Namekian fighter to PUBG Mobile, taking the role of a sniper. Players with good aiming and sniping skills can make the most of him in this battle royale title. His Standard attack releases Energy Waves, which generates more damage on every consecutive hit. The only downside of this attack is a range limit.

Piccolo's Charged attack fires a single Energy Wave that attacks opponents at long range. Meanwhile, his Special skill allows him to vanish and move swiftly toward the direction of the crosshair. He can also fly toward the sky using this skill in PUBG Mobile.

Frieza

Frieza, the arch-enemy of Son Goku, performs exceptionally well in close-range combat in PUBG Mobile. His Standard attack allows him to release large Kidan consecutively. While it is super easy to use, one must be close to the opponents to destroy them.

Frieza's Charged attack launches a huge Kidan that inflicts area damage. Players must be in an optimal position and showcase good timing to use this attack. One can use Frieza's Special skill to jump into the air and smash down on the selected location. Anyone caught in this attack will be thrown away and severely damaged.

