Dragon Ball: Goku beats Vegeta once again and by a great margin

The Goku vs Vegeta battle has been raging for decades now and the Dragon Ball fanbase continues to debate who is stronger between the two. Once again, the fanbase seems to have taken to Twitter and they are reacting to search results rankings released by a source called “Glimpse”.

If observed carefully, there is a trend in the Dragon Ball series. While Vegeta and Goku’s rivalry has led to some of the most entertaining fights, Vegeta has rarely emerged victorious in these battles.

There is no doubt that this Saiyan is extremely strong, trains hard, and has natural talent to a certain degree. However, he has consistently been beaten by Goku on numerous occasions.

Dragon Ball: Fans react to Goku beating Vegeta in search results ranking

Hype @DbsHype



Via: Goku ranked #6 and Vegeta #56 in the list of "Most Searched Person on Google" in 2022!Via: meetglimpse.com/insights/most-… Goku ranked #6 and Vegeta #56 in the list of "Most Searched Person on Google" in 2022!Via: meetglimpse.com/insights/most-… https://t.co/4ROGGxym3z

The Saiyan Prince certainly has a massive fan following owing to his personality. He is arrogant, brash, and proud, yet extremely hard working when it comes to striving towards becoming a stronger individual.

That being said, Goku has always been a step ahead when it comes to combat abilities. The Saiyan Prince has been defeated repeatedly by Goku, and the search result ranking posted by the aforementioned source displays the same trend.

The search results were measured and uploaded on January 2023. According to this list, Goku was ranked 6th, just below Harry Styles, while Vegeta was ranked 56th.

Search results ranking showing Goku's rank on the list (Screengrab via Glimpse)

Popular Dragon Ball Twitter user @DbsHype recently shared the rankings and the entire fanbase had a lot to say. A good chunk of the comments section was filled with Goku fans who weren’t really surprised by the outcome.

There was an interesting perspective provided by one Twitter user, who stated that most characters are famous because of the show’s popularity. In this case, Dragon Ball’s popularity depended on Goku as a character.

While that might not necessarily be true in the sense that characters are popular because of the series, Goku’s popularity and contribution to anime and manga as a whole cannot be overstated.

While Vegeta fans were expressing their disappointment, other Dragon Ball fans felt bad for Piccolo and Gohan who weren’t even present in the top 150 most searched people.

The discussion was steered into a different direction altogether when a few One Piece fans spoke about their characters. One fan, in particular, took shots as he stated that Zoro was ahead of Vegeta on this list. Another One Piece fan stated that Luffy too was ahead of the Saiyan Prince.

Search results ranking showing Vegeta and Zoro's rank on the list (Screengrab via Glmipse)

Gokublackkai10 @ElijahJosephBe2 @DbsHype The only anime character that is above Vegeta other than Goku on the list is Zoro @DbsHype The only anime character that is above Vegeta other than Goku on the list is Zoro https://t.co/OWU2E0Qp7S

Vegeta has been in Goku’s shadow for quite some time. But, there is no doubt that he still is a character that is not only adored by fans across the world, but also played a crucial role on several occasions.

Occasional banter among fans is quite common, but there is one thing uniting the entire fanbase. People are patiently waiting for the Dragon Ball Super anime’s return, and speculations suggest that it could happen in the latter half of this year.

The creator, Akira Toriyama, had announced his involvement in the upcoming Dragon Ball anime, scheduled to release this year.

Stay tuned for more updates with respect to this series.

Poll : 0 votes