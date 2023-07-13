PUBG Mobile 2.7 update APK download link and installation guide for Android

PUBG Mobile’s highly-awaited 2.7 update is finally here, and you can now get it on all platforms globally. The game's collaboration with Dragon Ball Super has the entire fanbase excited for new themed content and gameplay. In addition, all those who download the update between July 11 and July 20 can receive 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a DJ Vibe Helmet (3d) for free as update rewards.

You can essentially get the 2.7 update using the app store for your platform. Android users have the additional option of downloading one of the two APK files the developers have made available on the game’s official website.

Here is a detailed step-by-step guide for downloading the PUBG Mobile 2.7 update using the APK file.

How to download PUBG Mobile 2.7 update on Android using the APK file

The PUBG Mobile 2.7 update can be installed through the APK files present officially on the game’s website, and you will not have to resort to other third-party sources for the particular file. As always, two file variants have been provided - Regular and Compact/Small.

Installing the battle royale title using the former will enable you to start playing directly after installation, whereas the Small version requires an additional resource pack to be downloaded. Listed below are the direct download links to both the files:

Regular APK file for 2.7 update:

https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.7.0_uawebsite_D750FC9F.apk

Compact/Small APK file for 2.7 update:

https://web.gpubgm.com/m/Website/xiaobao/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.7.0_uawebsite_small_D7BF703A.apk

You can refer to the following steps to download and install the game's latest version using the APK file.

Step 1: Visit the official PUBG Mobile and download the relevant APK file. You can use the links provided above to sideload the necessary file.

The game's website has two different download links (Image via Level Infinite)

Step 2: Enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option on your device and complete the installation for the file you have downloaded. It should install in a few moments.

Step 3: You can open the game’s application and enjoy the content of PUBG Mobile’s 2.7 update if you have used the regular file. However, if you installed the game using the Compact file, you'll have to download the necessary Resource Pack before diving into gameplay.

If you use the Compact version, you would have to choose any one Resource Pack (Image via Level Infinite)

You must remember that the APK file size for the Regular version is 1.32 GB, while the file size for the Compact version is 716 MB. Accordingly, you must ensure that your mobile device has sufficient storage space to install the game.

Furthermore, two players on different versions of the battle royale title will not be able to matchmake with each other, so you are advised to update the game as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India under Section 69A of the IT Act, so players from the country are advised not to play the battle royale title or download it on their mobile devices. They may, however, engage in BGMI, a separate IP from Krafton released particularly for the country.

