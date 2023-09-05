PUBG Mobile 2.8 update: Rewards, APK release time, and more

Tencent Games has announced the latest PUBG Mobile 2.8 update, which brings multiple rewards, modes, and more. With new modes like Zombie’s Edge being the primary attraction in the title, this update promises to keep players on their toes. However, numerous questions have emerged since the announcement regarding its release date, timings, and such.

This article will address those queries and discuss the rewards accompanying this update on September 7, 2023.

PUBG Mobile 2.8 update: Rewards that are coming your way

The PUBG Mobile 2.8 update has promised plenty of amazing rewards for gamers. The impressive haul includes 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a Beat Pirate Helmet (3D). However, the game has a lot more to offer.

A new season is set to arrive with this update. The latest Cycle 5 Season 14 will bring amazing rewards like C5S14 Glasses, C5S14 Set, C5S14 Parachute, C5S14 Mask, C5S14 Cover, and C5S14-MG3.

An All-Talent Championship S15 is also going live in the title within the next week after the update's launch. This event brings rewards like the Grungehead Set (Legendary), Grungehead Cover (Legendary), Deific Hunting Cover (Epic), Deific Hunter Set (Epic), and Angry Sheep – P90 (Epic) to the shop.

It will also bring crate rewards containing Death Envoy – Sawed–off (Epic), along with all the shop rewards previously mentioned.

There will also be prizes for the first and second runner-ups: Shady Minion Cover (Legendary), Shady Minion Set (Legendary), and Gold Sheriff – VSS (Legendary), to name a few.

PUBG Mobile 2.8 update: Release time

The 2.8 update global release dates(Image via Tencent Games)

As per the announcement from Tencent Games, the PUBG Mobile 2.8 update is soon going live on the global server. It will arrive on September 5, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC), in Vietnam. However, its Global Launch will take place on September 7, 2023, at 2:00 (UTC).

While you wait for the new additions, catch all the latest developments in this BR title here.