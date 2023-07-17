PUBG Mobile ACE32 gun - How to use, best tips, tricks, and more

The ACE32 assault rifle, a deadly weapon, has arrived on the PUBG Mobile battlefield and players will soon have access to a very flexible firearm that can bring formidable performance. It also promises to be a game changer thanks to its 7.62mm ammunition. And to make things even better, those who prefer a constant weapon can pick this as it is available on all maps.

This article will dive into the weapon's capabilities, present expert tips and tricks, and discuss the best techniques for utilizing the ACE32 to its maximum capacity in the game.

Overview and uses of ACE32 weapon in PUBG Mobile

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE Ace up your sleeve, no matter where you are!



The ACE32 is now available on all maps! Learn more from our latest weapon video guide.



Drop in & gear up:

pubgmobile.live/C5S13ACE32



#PUBGMOBILE Always have anAce up your sleeve, no matter where you are!The ACE32 is now available on all maps! Learn more from our latest weapon video guide.Drop in & gear up: #PUBGMOBILE C5S13 #ACE32

The ACE32's 7.62mm punch is combined with the ability to switch between single shot and fully automatic firing modes, making it adaptable to a variety of combat circumstances. Its high rate of fire and good stability merge to form a lethal combo that can outperform even the AKM and M762.

Attachment mastery

The ACE32 can equip up to six attachments, which is more than any other firearm in PUBG Mobile. Let's look at the greatest attachments for improving the weapon's performance:

Muzzle attachments : A compensator is highly recommended for minimizing recoil and improving stability, as well as improving overall accuracy

: A compensator is highly recommended for minimizing recoil and improving stability, as well as improving overall accuracy Foregrip : When aiming down sights, an angled foregrip is ideal for managing horizontal recoil. It aids in maintaining precision during intensive firefights

: When aiming down sights, an angled foregrip is ideal for managing horizontal recoil. It aids in maintaining precision during intensive firefights Stock : Consider adding a stock to improve stability and control while strafing, as well as to reduce recoil when firing on the move

: Consider adding a stock to improve stability and control while strafing, as well as to reduce recoil when firing on the move Optics: Scopes are ultimately determined by players' preferences and the desired level of magnification. Experiment with different scopes to discover the best fit for your playstyle

Close-range domination

The ACE32 excels in close-quarters combat due to its high DPS of 511, which is better than the AKM and M762. Here are some pointers to help you make the most of it in close-range combat:

Hip-fire accuracy : Using a laser sight attachment can improve hip-fire accuracy dramatically, making it a viable alternative when caught in tight situations or during fast clashes in PUBG Mobile

: Using a laser sight attachment can improve hip-fire accuracy dramatically, making it a viable alternative when caught in tight situations or during fast clashes in PUBG Mobile Mobile firefights : Because of its steadiness, the ACE32 is great for firing on the move. Use its faster rate of fire and steadiness to strafe, evade, and retain accuracy while fighting adversaries in close quarters

: Because of its steadiness, the ACE32 is great for firing on the move. Use its faster rate of fire and steadiness to strafe, evade, and retain accuracy while fighting adversaries in close quarters Burst fire: While the ACE32 can easily spew bullets, it's important to remember that regulated bursts can improve accuracy and save ammunition. Improve your precision by practicing burst-firing tactics

However, ACE32's single bullet damage is 44, which is considerably low when you are looking for a 7.62mm equipped weapon in PUBG Mobile.

Strategies for using ACE32 perfectly in PUBG Mobile

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



The ACE32 is now available on all maps! Get ready for single-shot or full-auto firing and 6 attachment slots.



Drop in & gear up:

pubgmobile.live/C5S13ACE32



#PUBGMOBILE A ♤ wild card on the battlefield!The ACE32 is now available on all maps! Get ready for single-shot or full-auto firing and 6 attachment slots.Drop in & gear up: #PUBGMOBILE C5S13 #ACE32

Adopting effective techniques is critical for fully utilizing the ACE32's capability. Consider the following crucial points:

Weapon pairing: Complement the ACE32's close-range dominance with a medium to long-range weapon. A sniper rifle or DMR can give versatility and fill any range gaps.

Cover and flanking: Take advantage of the ACE32's steadiness to assault adversaries from behind cover and use flanking maneuvers. The weapon's high rate of fire provides for quick takedowns when opponents are caught off guard.

Teamwork: Work with your squadmates to maximize the ACE32's capabilities. Share information, assign roles, and devise ambushes or attacks to make use of the weapon's close-range capabilities in PUBG Mobile.