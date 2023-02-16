5 best PUBG Mobile guns for beginners (February 2023)

PUBG Mobile, developed by Tencent Games and Krafton Inc., is one of the most famous battle royale games playable on multiple platforms and offers the best set of weapons, gear, bundles, cosmetics, etc. It is known that winning battle royale missions in PUBG Mobile without weapons is near impossible. Weapons are essential tools needed to complete missions successfully, and if you are a beginner, the developers support that too. There are a wide variety of options in weapons, and each of them varies in the amount of damage dealt, fire rate, stability, and customizations available.

PUBG Mobile has different classes of long-range weapons (guns) that come in different categories:

Pistols

Assault Rifles

Machine Guns

Submachine Guns (SMG)

Designated Marksman Rifles (DMRs)

Sniper Rifles

Shotguns

Crossbows

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Beginners can use the Kar 98k and these 4 other guns in PUBG Mobile for the best experience and advantage

Here are the top 5 guns you can use if you are a beginner, as they will give you an early advantage and help you rack up points in the game quickly.

1) Beryl M762

Beryl M762 in PUBG Mobile (Image via Gamerevolution)

The Beryl M762 is an Assault Rifle that is one of the best in its class and is commonly used for close-range attacks. With a high rate of fire and aiming stability, this gun deals very high damage, and further upgrades made to it will turn it into an absolute beast. This is a highly recommended weapon if you are a beginner and will improve your chances of coming out on top in matches.

2) Micro UZI

Micro UZI in PUBG Mobile (Image via Zilliongamer)

The Micro UZI is an SMG that is very powerful and capable of taking out an entire squad. This gun can be found easily across the map and deals very high damage. With a high rate of fire, it is best suited to be used in crowded areas. However, it only supports a red dot and holographic sight, rendering it unsuitable for long-range attacks.

3) AKM

AKM in PUBG Mobile (Image via Zilliongamer)

The AKM is an Assault Rifle that is easily accessible and found almost everywhere around the battlefield. Militaries worldwide are known to equip this gun when going to war, as do players during battle royales and team deathmatches. The gun is best suited for short-range attacks with a high rate of fire and damage of 47.

4) M416

M416 in PUBG Mobile (Image via Zilliongamer)

The M416 is an Assault Rifle that is perfect if you are a beginner looking to hone your skills in long-range and short-range combat. Like the Beryl M762 and AKM, it has a high fire rate and deals high damage. It is also easy to find as they are scattered across all regions on the map, and given its stability, attaching a scope will make it practical for long-range attacks.

5) Kar 98K

Kar 98K in PUBG Mobile (Image via Zilliongamer)

The Kar 98K is a Sniper Rifle that is very powerful in its class and easy to find across all maps. Unlike other snipers, this one has a higher reload speed, deals very high damage, and is more stable, which makes it most effective while using a scope. You can use up to 8x scope for this as well. Overall, this gun is an absolute beast in long-range combat and is highly recommended if you are a beginner.

One of the advantages this game has over others is the plethora of in-game collectibles you can access. All of them can be collected through progression, participation in events, or redemption of in-game currency. They give you an edge over other players in battle and ensure a great gaming experience customized to your style of play.

Though released in 2017, PUBG Mobile still holds up as one of the top games in its genre, with millions of downloads and new players entering the battlefield.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Players from this region are advised to avoid playing the game. However, PUBG: New State can be downloaded and played by gamers in this region.

