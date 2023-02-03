PUBG Mobile Neon Assassin's Power: New POWER4 series sets, event duration, and more

Power4 Band is back in PUBG Mobile today and introduced Neon Assassin's Power. The virtual band was first introduced in a 2020 update with its debut song Nothing's Getting In Our Way. Each song released by the virtual band can be heard in-game while in the lobby, in vehicles, and different locations during a mission.

The Power4 Band Outfits (Image via InsideSport.IN)

Virtual bands have become a cult classic among PUBG Mobile fans, and this is also done as a cross-promotion technique in collaboration with popular artists. Blackpink and Alan Walker are among the few musical artists PUBG has been in partnership with, and this venture and concept has brought the game to new heights and increased its fan base even further.

Listen to music played by Power4 Virtual Band (Image via ONE Esports)

The official tweet by PUBG Mobile announced the return of the Power4 band. Check out the trailer, which features four characters and their skins that can be unlocked by players soon.

PUBG Mobile Neon Assassin's Power details

The event will be open from February 3 until March 31, 2023. Players have until then to experience all the new music being launched by the virtual band and unlock all the new eye-catching skins coming along with them.

Unlock new items under this event (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The band features four characters with different roles. Players can acquire their skins through the in-game draw. The four characters are:

Flame Lord - The Singer

Wraith Lord - The Bassist

Grave Lord - The Guitarist

Spike Demon - The Drummer

Along with the skins, players can unlock other rewards as well, some of which include the Blazetech Patrol Set, Symphonic Solace Set, Mystic Veteran Set, Exquisite Screen Smoke Grenade, Skyrocket Hoverboard, Gilded Jade Ornament, Lethal Edge - Machete, Draconic Roar - M762, Inked Koi - Pan, and so much more.

As mentioned previously, players can acquire the skins through the in-game draw. The ongoing Legendary Contract event allows players to enter a lucky spin which could reward them with one of the skins. One spin costs 60 UC (Unknown Cash), and players can enter 10 draws directly by spending 600 UC.

Additionally, players who draw rewards multiple times will receive Legend Coins that can be used to avail more prices. Also, players who wish to listen to the song by the virtual band can click on the Power4 event and hit the "Play Now" button. Some of the songs in this virtual event include On My Way and Playing With Fire.

Since the event will be open for nearly two months, this is an opportunity for players to acquire the listed outfits being launched and to experience some new songs that will be part of PUBG Mobile while the event is live.

PUBG Mobile is an online, free-to-play, multiplayer battle royale shooter game developed by Lightspeed & Quantum Studio, a subsidiary of Tencent Games. The game was launched in 2017 and has seen immense popularity, with millions of players logging in daily. The game is also well-known for launching various events that help players win rare in-game collectibles.

