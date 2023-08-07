PUBG Mobile Air Drop Carnival event: How to play, rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile, also known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile, is bringing back Alan Walker as the ambassador for the Air Drop Carnival event in the game. This event started on August 4, 2023, and will end on August 20, 2023. The theme song associated with this event is Alan Walker's newest release, Land of Heroes.

As is customary for all events in PUBG Mobile, the Air Drop Carnival has its missions and rewards.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you must do to play the Air Drop Carnival event in PUBG Mobile and redeem free rewards.

How to play the Air Drop Carnival event in PUBG Mobile

You can enjoy the Air Drop event in one of the following maps:

Erangel

Livik

Nusa

Sanhok

This event can be played as a duo or in a four-member squad. Both modes have similar prizes, so your team structure makes no difference. It is important to note that you should only choose those teammates who will play with you. Otherwise, trying to remove someone from your team and add a new member will be a hassle.

If you play this mode in one of the maps above, you will find a small island made in the theme of the Air Drop Carnival event. You will find the following things on and near the island:

New houses that you can scour for loot after landing.

A new vehicle called the Duck Boat. As the name suggests, it looks like a yellow duckling.

There are a lot of exciting bonuses associated with the Air Drop Carnival event in PUBG Mobile:

Ranked Team-Up Rating Protection : The in-game description reads, "Your rating won't drop in the first 2 Ranked matches played in a team with friends each day." If you die early in the first two matches while playing this mode, you will have Tier Protection and not lose points.

: The in-game description reads, "Your rating won't drop in the first 2 Ranked matches played in a team with friends each day." If you die early in the first two matches while playing this mode, you will have Tier Protection and not lose points. Ranked Team-Up Double Like : The in-game description reads, "Get double Popularity from LIKEs in the first 2 Ranked matches played in a team with friends each day." You will get double the likes at the end of the first two matches you play in this mode.

: The in-game description reads, "Get double Popularity from LIKEs in the first 2 Ranked matches played in a team with friends each day." You will get double the likes at the end of the first two matches you play in this mode. Ranked Team-Up Bonus Points : The in-game description reads, "Play Ranked matches with friends and get +10 rating points when finishing in the Top 30 in the first 2 Ranked matches played with friends every day." If you make it to the TOP 30, you will get an additional 10 rating points at the end of the first two matches played in this mode.

: The in-game description reads, "Play Ranked matches with friends and get +10 rating points when finishing in the Top 30 in the first 2 Ranked matches played with friends every day." If you make it to the TOP 30, you will get an additional 10 rating points at the end of the first two matches played in this mode. Ranked Team-Up Double Synergy : The in-game description reads, "Get double Synergy in the first 2 Ranked matches played in a team with friends each day." So, generally, you get 6 Synergy Points for every match you play with your friend. In this mode, you will get 12 for the first 2 Ranked matches you play with your friends.

: The in-game description reads, "Get double Synergy in the first 2 Ranked matches played in a team with friends each day." So, generally, you get 6 Synergy Points for every match you play with your friend. In this mode, you will get 12 for the first 2 Ranked matches you play with your friends. Ranked Team-Up Double Challenge: The in-game description reads, "Get double Challenge Points in the first 2 Ranked matches played in a team with friends each day." Challenge Points help to build your Tier Protection. So, accumulating these points quickly is always a welcome bonus.

To play Ranked matches in this PUBG Mobile event, you must click on the Air Drop Carnival button on the screen that shows up as soon as you open the game. On the event page, you will find the following options to click on:

Team Shared Missions

Lv 1 (Reward redemption tab)

Summer Synergy Party

Team Shared Missions

This will last from August 4, 2023, to August 17, 2023. In this section of the event in PUBG Mobile, you will have to add teammates to form your duo or squad team and complete a set of missions to collect Air Drop Tokens. You will need these Tokens to redeem rewards.

Summer Synergy Party

This section of the event leans on your ability to make friends in PUBG Mobile. You must build Synergy Points with your friends and make one your partner. Depending on how well you perform, you can earn up to 400 Air Drop Tokens that you can use in the reward redemption section.

Rewards for playing the Air Drop Carnival event in PUBG Mobile

In the middle of the Team Shared Mission and Summer Synergy Party buttons, you will find a button that says "Lv 1." When you first open the event page in PUBG Mobile, it will say LV 1, but as you play matches and collect Air Drop Tokens, the level will gradually increase. This is the tab where you will be able to redeem rewards, and they are as follows:

You will need 200 tokens to complete level 1. You can either choose a 30 UC Hola Buddy Voucher, 30 UC Marmoris X-Suit Voucher, 1 Premium Crate Coupon, 2 Classic Crate Coupons, or 4 Supply Crate Coupons as your reward.

Level 2 has an assortment of emotes that you can choose from

Level 3 has Character vouchers, Royale Pass points, Silver Fragments, and more.

Level 4 has Popularity items you can choose to give your friends.

Level 5 has a Legendary Outfit Set. There are three sets to choose from. You can select one dress and one headgear to complete the set.